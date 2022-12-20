PCTL Subsidiary 21st Century Healthcare Inc. Announces Generation 3 Annihilyzer®

On-Site Generated Disinfectant Promotes Healthy, Sustainable Efforts



Little River, SC, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PCT LTD (“PCTL” OTC Pink): 21st Century Healthcare Inc, a subsidiary of PCTL, announces placement of new Generation 3 Annihilyzer® On Site Generators. This machine produces multiple concentrations of ready to use HOCl fluids without requiring dilution.

An existing client has requested an upgrade from their earlier model Generation 1 Annihilyzers®, currently used in a large New York City hospital system, and replace them with Generation 3 models. The new contracts will add 25% in revenue per generator per month.

Two new hospital systems will each receive a Generation 3 Annihilyzer® by the first of the year, with expectations of additional generators being placed going forward. This traction in our market expansion in northeastern U.S. is expected to continue.

The recent Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Sustainability Award, which featured our Annihilyzer® generator, has increased hospital awareness and interest in sustainable, on-site generation of disinfectants which will lower their carbon footprint by reducing the number of plastic containers, shipping materials and freight as well as decreasing off-site waste, labor, and supply chain issues.



About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, eco-friendly disinfecting, cleaning, and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation, 21st Century Healthcare, Inc. and 21st Century Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; benefits arising from the transfer of assets into the two subsidiaries; the ability of the subsidiaries to attract investment and strategic alliance opportunities; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Tim Rieu

410-825-3930

or

ir@pctl.com



Follow us:

www.pctl.com

Twitter:

twitter.com/PCTL_

https://twitter.com/21stHealthcare