Associa Promotes Stephanie Skelley To Regional Vice President

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Chicagoland and northwest Indiana regions, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Skelley, CMCA®, AMS® has been promoted to regional vice president. In her new role, Skelley will oversee the operations of all Associa branches throughout the midwestern United States. She will work closely with assigned market leaders to help them achieve Associa’s core objectives and performance commitments across a broad range of areas, including business planning and innovation.

Skelley has nearly 20 years’ experience in the community management and hospitality management sectors. She joined Associa in 2006 as a community manager. Since that time she has grown with the company and served in many leadership roles, most recently serving as president of Associa Chicagoland. In that capacity she successfully grew the Associa Chicagoland branch while maintaining a strong focus on employee and client retention. Her ability to personally connect with team members and community partners at all levels – together with her broad industry expertise – continues to play a key role in the growth of the business and its people.

Skelley holds Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and Accredited Management Specialists (AMS®) designations through the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and is a licensed community association manager (CAM) in Illinois. She also holds a Certified Guest Service Professional (CGSP®) designation, which is the highest acknowledgment of awarding-winning guest service for employees in the hospitality and tourism industry worldwide. Skelley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from Texas Tech University.

“Associa is experiencing unprecedented growth and Stephanie has the knowledge and experience needed to maximize our team member and community partner experience as we continue to expand throughout our northern and midwestern markets,” said Associa CEO Jon Hunter. “She is a steadfast, empathetic leader who exemplifies Associa’s core values. I am extremely proud of Stephanie and her promotion to the role of Regional Vice President.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

