Secure Mobile Communications Market is anticipated to reach revenue of US$ 88.78 Bn by the end of 2032 | Persistence Market Research Prediction

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, the global Secure Mobile Communications Market stands at a value of US$ 14.5 Bn and is anticipated to surge to US$ 88.78 Bn by the end of 2032.

Increasing popularity of BYOD (bring your own device) trend in enterprises, rising cybersecurity concerns, increasing incidence of data breaches, advancements in wireless technologies, and adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology are some of the prime factors that are expected to determine the future of the secure mobile communications market through 2032. Increasing investments in the military and defense sector are also expected to promote demand for satellite-encrypted communication systems across the world in the future.

Major secure mobile communication solution providers are focusing on increasing security and offering more secure productss to combat modern-day cybersecurity and mobile security issues.

In September 2022, Cloudflare, an IT service organization announced the launch of new eSIMs to redefine mobile security. Zero Trust SIM for users and Zero Trust for mobile operators were launched specifically targeting smartphone users that secure communication by securing all data packets that leave a smartphone.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2022, the secure mobile communications market enjoys a valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn.

From 2022 to 2032, demand for secure mobile communication is estimated to rise at an impressive 19.8% CAGR.

The market is predicted to rake in revenue worth US$ 88.78 Bn by 2032-end.

Demand for secure mobile communications in China is projected to rise at a 17.2% CAGR across the forecast period.

Advancements in wireless technologies, deployment of 5G mobile networks, rising concerns regarding data privacy, and growing sales of smartphones are key factors that will promote market growth in the future.

High costs of deployment and the complexity of systems are expected to hamper market development to some extent.

In 2021, the finance industry accounted for a dominant market share of 28.3%.

“Advent of 5G networks and growing popularity of IoT technology are expected to crucially shape the secure mobile communications market’s future,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for secure mobile communications is projected to witness the launch of novel and innovative security solutions for mobile and wireless networks over the coming years.

Some of the key market players included in the report are VMware, Microsoft, McAfee, Samsung, IBM, MobileIron, ESET, Kaspersky, SAIFE Inc., Trend Micro Silentel, Atos SE, Webroot, Sophos, totemo ag, and others.

The above are key market players profiled in this research analysis by Persistence Market Research.

More Valuable Insights on Secure Mobile Communications Market

Persistence Market Research released new market research on the secure mobile communications market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022–2032.

The market study reveals compelling insights on the basis of solution (secure mobile communication platforms, services), enterprise size (small offices (1-9 employees), small enterprises (10-99 employees), medium-sized enterprises (100-499 employees), large enterprises (500-999 employees), very large enterprises (1,000+ employees)), and industry (services, distribution services, public sector, finance, manufacturing and resources, infrastructure), across six regions.

