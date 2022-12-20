The Global Smart Container Market size is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 18.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Container Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Offering, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374167/?utm_source=GNW

The main aim of smart containers is to alter the risk of potential issues with cargo.



Smart containers are considered crucial in making the supply chain more efficient, sustainable, and safer. These are similar to regular containers with additional sensors connected to them for keeping regular track of real time information. The data collected through these sensors may result in optimizing the supply chain.



Sensor data help in getting hyper-accurate information regarding the inside temperature, container’s location, and other conditions, which helps businesses in the efficient management of goods within spending fewer resources. Furthermore, data provided by these sensors help in avoiding possible hazards that may occur due to the climatic and changes in conditions. Another benefit of these sensors is that the stakeholder would be able know the progress of containers with shipping.



This further enables customers as well as operators to predict the estimated time at which goods may reach the destination, thereby preventing disruptions in the supply chain. Smart containers serve certain benefits to logistic companies. In the past, the required data to ensure the safety of goods was collected manually. Still, smart technologies used in these containers could efficiently substitute this, which would result in reducing the expenditure along with saving time.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The widespread of novel coronavirus has severely affected the world’s economy and almost all industries. The pandemic resulted in the implementation of lockdown and travel restrictions by governments of various affected nations, leading to disruption in the working of multiple sectors. The supply chains were severely disrupted due to the trade restrictions imposed with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus. Furthermore, the production of smart containers also decreased, which resulted in raising the overall prices of containers. These increased prices further resulted in lowering the adoption of smart containers, thereby declining sales.



Market Growth Factors



Rising acceptance of IoT devices by companies in shipping industry.



Maritime transportation is the most used mode of shipping. With the rising adoption of technologies in the logistics industry due to the arrival of smart logistics facilities, most logistics shipping businesses are implementing IoT devices. The trucking & logistics businesses are integrating data analytics, self-driving technologies, and robotics with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of operations and addressing other issues in the industry.



Rising demand for logistics 4.0



The emergence of logistics 4.0 in the shipping and freight sector brings an essential upgrade to the supply chain, which has been operated conventionally since the past. Furthermore, growing penetration of the internet, increasing demand for automation, rising integration of smart technologies, and adoption of advanced logistic solutions across the globe with the aim to enhance efficiency are resulting in the growing adoption of logistic 4.0 trends.



Market Restraining Factors



Shipping industry is not capable enough to deal with cyber threats



One of the major risks for the shipping industry in the integration of smart technologies is cyberattacks. This is mainly because of the less awareness and inefficient tools implemented within the industry. The shipping industry is a major target for cyber attackers, as the industry is flourishing continuously. Furthermore, it is observed by a number of researchers that the industry is not capable enough to efficiently work with the technologies by dealing with these cyber threats.



Vertical Outlook



By vertical, the smart container market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, chemicals and others. In 2021, the food & beverages segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the smart container market. Traditionally, the food & beverage sector suffered a lot due to logistical challenges such as change in climatic conditions of different regions where cargo is being exported. Due to this, large quantity of food & beverages used to get rotten resulting in heavy revenue losses to the industry. The use of smart containers enables the food & beverages to reduce the risk by allowing them to manage container temperature accordingly.



Offering Outlook



Based on offering, the smart container market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The software segment acquired a significant revenue share in the smart container market in 2021. The smart container software is also called middleware or an interface between the location-based data, which helps in the analysis of data to gather the required information. The market is being driven in this segment due to the rising demand for software-based smart solutions to enhance analytic support and thereby providing actionable insight for transporters regarding delays and other concerns.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the smart container market is fragmented into Global Positioning Systems (GPS), cellular, LoRa Wan (Long Range Wide Area Network), and Bluetooth low energy (BLE). The Bluetooth low energy segment covered a substantial revenue share in the smart container market in 2021. The rapid adoption of BLE technology is the result of the explosion of IoT devices which require efficient means of communication. Furthermore, as most of the smart containers are equipped with IoT, the integration of BLE technology becomes necessary for connectivity and communication. Thus, the demand for BLE would rise during the projection period.







Regional Outlook



Region wise, the smart container market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Europe region led the smart container market by generating highest revenue share in 2021. This is due to presence of major market players in the region. The market players in the region are offering hardware solution along with IoT software platforms for efficient data analytics. Furthermore, the wide acceptance of advanced technologies such as ML, AI and IoT in Europe region may result in high demand for smart containers in the upcoming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.), SkyCell AG, TRAXENS, AirDAO, ZillionSource Technologies, Berlinger & Co. AG, Globe Tracker, ApS., Nexxiot AG and Phillips Connect (Phillips Industries, Inc.).



Strategies Deployed in Smart Container Market



Aug-2022: Globe Tracker International (GTI) announced a partnership with Refrigerated Transport Electronics (RTE), a manufacturer and developer of monitoring products for the intermodal refrigerated container sector. Following the partnership, GTI’s Smart Autonomous Asset Solution integrated with RTE’s technology for bringing the customers over-the-air two-way management of reefers together with unparalleled capabilities of continuous tracking of high value assets across the world.



Mar-2022: Orbcomm introduced the CT 3500 IoT telematics device, an evolution in the smart management of refrigerated containers and their cargoes. This device provides end-to-end, remote control and visibility of shipments and containerized assets on rail, land, and sea. The company’s refrigerated container solution has analytics capabilities, enhanced functionality, connectivity options, and interoperability with third-party telematics devices for enabling carriers and shippers to drive efficiencies in reefer container logistics throughout the world.



Feb-2022: Traxens took over NEXT4, a supplier of reusable and removable shipping-container trackers. Together, the companies would develop and market highly complementary tracking solutions and their software apps for providing the customers with the best of their functionalities.



Jan-2022: Globe Tracker partnered with CakeBoxx Technologies, a developer of safe, secure, and efficient CakeBoxx door-less intermodal shipping containers. Following the partnership, the companies integrated products and services portfolio for delivering the global shipping market with off-the-shell, pre-configured secure container/asset tracking solution.



Oct-2021: Nexiott took over the majority stake of MOST, a provider of real-time cargo monitoring services. With this acquisition, the specialist in logistics digitalization goals for setting a new standard for big data solutions in cargo shipping utilizing the latter company’s real-time monitoring services.



May-2021: Orbcomm signed a reseller agreement with Unseenlabs, a company specializing in the geolocation of ships at sea. Following the agreement, Orbcomm would provide Unseenlabs’ value-added RF data, together with its industry-leading AIS service, through Orbcomm’s established government and commercial maritime channels for delivering an enhanced picture of vessel activity throughout the world.



Sep-2020: Traxens came into partnership with COSCO Shipping Logistics, a container logistics operator and shipping company. The partnership focuses on promoting the complete set of IoT data services based on Traxens smart container solutions.



Oct-2019: Traxens signed a partnership with the Port of Rotterdam Authority for a groundbreaking initiative. Traxens joined as a partner in the #WeAre42 smart container project and aims to provide the technology for answering questions on sustainability, logistical efficiency, and the future of technology in the supply chain.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vertical



• Food & Beverages



• Pharmaceuticals



• Oil & Gas



• Chemicals



• Others



By Offering



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Technology



• Global Positioning System (GPS)



• Cellular



• Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa Wan)



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S



• Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.)



• SkyCell AG



• TRAXENS



• AirDAO



• ZillionSource Technologies



• Berlinger & Co. AG



• Globe Tracker, ApS.



• Nexxiot AG



• Phillips Connect (Phillips Industries, Inc.)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374167/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________