The Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market size is expected to reach $53.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 16.0% CAGR during the forecast period

In many ways, single-use bioprocessing systems will eventually dominate much of the creation of biopharmaceuticals, especially at smaller scales, as they now predominate the pre-commercial market and are trending toward higher use for commercial-scale manufacturing. Fixed stainless steel systems will continue to be used in the majority of commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing, especially for high-volume pharmaceuticals, as they are frequently still economically more viable at scales.



However, single-use facilities will eventually take over the bioprocessing industry in terms of the number of facilities, process lines, products produced, and labor done by bioprocessing professionals, particularly at clinical scales. For the research and production of pharmaceutical goods like monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, customized medicine, and others, single-use bioprocessing uses disposable technologies.



During the creation of several biopharmaceuticals and drug development phases, the use of single-use bioprocessing products has increased significantly. This innovation has made medication manufacturing more efficient, straightforward, and affordable both upstream and downstream. The market for single-use bioprocessing is expected to develop as a result of factors such as the rise in disposable technology adoption, the rising need for biopharmaceuticals, the reduced risk of product cross-contamination associated with SUB technologies, and the need for less floor space.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The initiatives heavily rely on single-use technologies since they are adaptable, economical, and less likely to cause cross-contamination. It is projected that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to enhance the usage of these bioprocessing systems and fuel business expansion. Single-use manufacturers have expanded their production facilities worldwide as a result of the commercial success of biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, many firms’ multi-year strategies have included capacity expansion initiatives as a way to take advantage of their worldwide reach and larger client bases. Owing to this, the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the growth of single use bioprocessing market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Need For Biopharmaceuticals



One in six persons worldwide will be over 65 by 2050 (16%), up from one in eleven (9%), according to data from the UN. By 2050, there will be 426 million people who are 80 years of age or older, which is expected to quadruple the current population of 143 million. The demand for biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to rise as the senior population grows across key markets since the aged are more susceptible to chronic illnesses & conditions.



Continuously Growing Investment In Developing Countries



Emerging nations such as China and India offer great growth opportunities. This is mainly because these countries have a skilled labor force and access to favorable government backing, growing private investments, rising desire to outsource to developing markets. It’s possible that industry participants will find new sources of income in such nations. The significant infrastructure investment in biomanufacturing is also a key factor in these sectors’ high expansion potential. This investment was made to meet the rising need for the production of vaccines and biologics.



Market Restraining Factors



Leachables And Extractables-Related Issues



In recent years, the development of bioprocesses and the production of biopharmaceuticals have both embraced single-use technology to a large extent. Even though the advantages of these technologies are well acknowledged, there are serious worries about extractables and leachables that come from single-use systems due to their possible impact on product quality and patient health. Before implementing disposable technologies into manufacturing, it is important to understand how they will affect the quality and safety of drug products.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the single-use bioprocessing market is segmented into simple & peripheral elements, apparatus & plants, and work equipment. In 2021, the simple & peripheral elements segment dominated the single-use bioprocessing market with maximum revenue share. This is due to ongoing improvements in these products and the rising importance of bioprocessing operations in the overall manufacturing process. The simple & peripheral elements segment was dominated by filters, tubing, connectors, and transfer systems since most single-use vendors offer tubing and connections in a format that is compatible with bioreactors, single-use bags, or other single-use bioprocessing equipment.



Workflow Outlook



On the basis of workflow, the single-use bioprocessing market is fragmented into upstream bioprocessing, fermentation and downstream bioprocessing. In 2021, the upstream bioprocessing segment held the largest revenue share in the single-use bioprocessing market. This is because of the ongoing improvements and advances in upstream bioprocessing technology. For instance, cutting-edge technologies like the micro-bioreactor system offer automated experimental setup and sampling in addition to high-throughput upstream process development, efficient cell culture processing, and media & feed optimization.



End Use Outlook



By end use, the single-use bioprocessing market is divided into biopharmaceutical manufacturers and academic & clinical research institutes. The academic & clinical research institutes segment recorded a significant revenue share in the single-use bioprocessing market in 2021. The implementation of these technologies in academic and research institutions has been hastened by the development of benchtop scale bioprocessing equipment and single-use system technology.



Regional Outlook



Region use, the single-use bioprocessing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the single-use bioprocessing market by generating the highest revenue share. This could be the region’s established pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing sector and extensive R&D efforts. Similar to this, the need for single-use bioprocessing equipment is fueled by a growing emphasis on vaccine production to support local efforts at disease prevention.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are the forerunners in the Single-use Bioprocessing Market. Companies such as Merck Millipore, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corning Incorporated are some of the key innovators in Single-use Bioprocessing Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf SE, Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA), Entegris, Inc., Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Avantor, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Single-use Bioprocessing Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2022: Merck teamed up with Agilent Technologies, a life science company providing products and solutions for the entire laboratory workflow. This collaboration integrates Agilent’s online liquid chromatography (LC) solution and Merck’s bioprocessing platforms to manufacture and develop biological drugs at a cheaper cost.



May-2022: Avantor teamed up with Cytovance Biologics, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization providing high-quality plasmid DNA. This collaboration enhances Avantor’s capabilities to better serve customers globally and allows Avantor to give CMOs access to plasmid DNA by utilizing Cytovance Biologics’ plasmid cGMP manufacturing capabilities.



Oct-2021: Sartorius entered into a partnership with Waters Corporation, a US-based public company providing software and Analytical Laboratory instruments. The partnership integrates Waters BioAccord LC-MS System and Sartorius Ambr bioreactor system, which will speed up and improve the accuracy of tasks.



Jan-2021: Sartorius partnered with RoosterBio, Inc., a biotechnology company providing human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) working cell banks and hMSC bioprocess systems. The partnership integrates RoosterBio’s hMSC and media systems, and Sartorius’s single-use manufacturing technologies to advance stem cell manufacturing more cost-effectively, and allows Sartorius to better serve their customers.



Product Launches:



Sep-2022: Thermo released Thermo Scientific DynaSpin, a single-use Centrifuge system, providing a single-use solution for large-scale cell culture harvesting. This technology allows Thermo’s customers to reduce costs and move towards more sustainable manufacturing.



Feb-2021: 3M Health Care introduced 3M Polisher ST, a synthetic single-use AEX solution. The solution can be utilized in continuous bioprocessing that allows manufacturing facilities to reduce size and cycle times.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Nov-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific took over The Binding Site Group, a specialist protein company providing diagnostic products and instruments to clinicians and laboratories globally. This acquisition complements Thermo’s existing specialty diagnostics portfolio.



Apr-2022: Corning took over Saint-Gobain’s Shielding and Optics Business Unit. The Shielding and Optics Business Unit comprises Saint-Gobain’s Sovis radiation shielding and optics business in France and Hot Cell Services in the U.S. This acquisition strengthened Corning’s existing radiation shielding business.



Mar-2022: Thermo Fisher took over Max Analytical, a chemical instrumentation company providing FTIR-based gas analytical solutions. The acquisition broadened Thermo’s FTIR instrument, software, and service offerings.



Feb-2022: Sartorius acquired Novasep’s chromatography division. This acquisition of Novasep’s chromatography portfolio adds value to Sartorius’s existing chromatography portfolio and enables it to offer more options to customers for its manufacturing processes.



Dec-2021: Thermo Fisher acquired PPD, a pharmaceutical firm offering clinical research and laboratory services. The addition of PPD’s clinical research enables Thermo to advance its work in launching life-changing therapies to market.



Nov-2021: Avantor acquired Masterflex, a manufacturing firm providing peristaltic pumps and aseptic single-use fluid transfer technologies. This acquisition further reinforced Avantor’s portfolio and strengthened its market position.



Aug-2021: Danaher acquired Aldevron, a manufacturing firm providing high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins. The acquisition enables Danaher to enhance its expertise in genomic medicine and better cater to the needs of its customers by developing life-saving therapies and vaccines.



Jun-2021: Avantor acquired RIM Bio, a company focused on manufacturing single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies. This acquisition allows Avantor to cater to the needs of customers by broadening its single-use distribution, manufacturing, and cleanroom capabilities in the AMEA region.



Jun-2021: Danaher took over Precision NanoSystems, a biotechnology company, providing technology and solutions for genetic medicines. This acquisition is a strategic fit for Danaher’s brands Cytiva and Pall.



Jan-2021: Thermo Fisher completed the acquisition of Mesa Biotech, a healthcare test and data company providing the molecular diagnostic test. This acquisition enhances Thermo’s existing test services and helps Thermo cater to the increasing demand for COVID-related testing.



Jul-2020: Merck took over RESOLUTION Spectra System, a France-based company providing bioprocess analytical monitoring. This acquisition enables Merck to move toward its vision to deliver intensified, connected, and continuous bioprocessing.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2022: Thermo opened a new bioprocessing manufacturing plant in Odgen, Utah. The plant enhances the production of single-use bioprocess containers and further enables Thermo to expand its manufacturing network.



Sep-2020: Thermo Fisher opened a new Bioprocessing Collaboration Center (BCC) in St. Louis, Missouri. The facility focuses on manufacturing biologics using single-use technology. The combined expertise from Thermo’s bioproduction and pharma services will further magnify bioprocess workflows and enhances Thermo’s ability to fulfill the emerging needs of scalable, more flexible biologics development and manufacturing solutions.



