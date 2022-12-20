Innovation Minds is at the forefront of transforming your workplace with its holistic Innovation based Engagement Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's a wrap — Almost! Here's 2022 in Review for Innovation Minds, a Silicon Valley-based company. They broke the code in synergizing Employee Engagement and Enterprise Innovation to provide you a world-class Employee Experience.



Innovation Minds is leading the Employee Engagement movement with its Innovation-based Employee Engagement solutions for businesses of all sizes. They're revolutionizing their services to offer its customers an even better way to engage their employees, thanks to the launch of their new and improved enterprise platform! They’ve made it possible to engage employees from every facet of an organization, and companies can now better understand what drives their employee engagement and improve it by implementing programs that are tailored to meet each individual's needs.

The platform consists of a set of tools that allow companies to track the progress of specific projects and initiatives. It includes:

Employee Engagement Platform to drive meaningful engagement, satisfaction, and unparalleled connectedness across the organizations. They help companies make their day to day work itself more engaging and exciting by bringing employees together and helping them foster a better working relationship, stimulating them with new challenges, finding new ways of collaborating and understanding each other better. Their unique approach takes out siloed structures of managing engagement.

Integrated Survey Platform to not only give employees a voice, but also empower managers to follow through with AI-based action plans, customized for each individual manager.

Rewards & Recognition, built on the principle that giving, rather than receiving, leads to lasting happiness and impactful engagement. This feature is integrated with Innovation Minds' proprietary framework, Earn Your Pride to Reward Your Peers, a concept purposefully designed for employees to earn points and pride in order to share values-based incentive to their peers.

Collaborative Project Management Platform, a team-centric and inclusive problem solving and project delivery methodology—a timely evolution from the traditional top-down, individually managed, and strictly scoped project management methodology.

Innovation Management Program, a solution that enables organizations to align innovation efforts to solve relevant challenges, also guarantees and delivers the intended ROII (Return on Innovation Investment).



The tools also include custom reports on employee engagement levels within each department as well as across all departments within the organization, so that managers and executives can identify where employees are struggling with their job performance and get them the help, they need in order to improve their skill sets.

Innovation Minds has been able to achieve this feat through years of working with organizations to build and scale their employee engagement. The result is a revolutionary product that provides a holistic employee experience, including the tools and support needed for businesses to implement their own employee engagement programs.

Innovation Minds is the first company in the world to provide a remarkable solution for engagement, innovation, and retention in one platform. The platform integrates with your existing HR systems and provides real-time analytics on employee engagement. They have been able to achieve this feat because they have worked with their clients to develop a system that will allow them to boost their employee engagement, innovation, and productivity by at least 3x in as quick as 3 months.

The company was founded by Bala Balasubramaniam, who has spent over 20 years working within organizations, building an innovative and highly engaged workforce. He now brings his experiences and knowledge to building this platform to benefit organizations and its people leaders.

The goal of Innovation Minds is simple: they want to help companies engage their employees by providing them with tools that will allow them to understand exactly where they should focus their efforts so as not to waste time on activities that won't lead anywhere exciting and productive in terms of improving employee engagement levels overall.

The company is working with a number of top-tier organizations to help them achieve their goals and enhance employee engagement, and they offer a broad range of services, including a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab located at the heart of Silicon Valley.

They've got an incredible employee engagement solution that can help you take your organization’s engagement initiatives to the next level.

Visit https://www.innovationminds.com for more information or contact:

Bala Balasubramaniam, CEO, Innovation Minds.

+1 408 605 8471, bala@innovationminds.com

Maria Carmina,

Head of Customer Success & Outreach, Innovation Minds.

maria@innovationminds.com