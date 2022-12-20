Elevator Flings — New Mobile App to Revolutionize Dating/Lifestyle Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is getting digital, and walking with it is the only way to move forward. In light of this, technological breakthroughs have transformed social interactions to ensure there are no communication gaps.

Elevator Flings is one such upcoming seamless mobile application all set to revolutionize online social interactions. As the name suggests, its goal is to seek out people looking for a "fling" to have a chance at socializing. The platform enables them to create their own social event from the comfort of their home and invite others to join. Alternatively, they can also track social events happening within their vicinity.

Unlike any typical social application, Elevator Flings is designed in such a way that it can cater to the needs and wants of users depending on their preference for socialization. The Customizable Profile Setup itself allows for a smooth user experience.

Powered by a primary goal of enabling offline interactions, Elevator Flings connects people with similar interests who want to hang out or go on a date.

Out of hundreds of dating apps in the mobile app market, targeting a specific subsector in the socialization industry of match-making, this app offers an integrated socializing solution to the user's networking needs. To draw reference, Tinder and Bumble target the dating industry, whereas Elevator Flings is envisioned to introduce hookup culture in an affirmative light to discredit its gloomy connotations.

Likewise, it offers a platform for exploring the networks you have around; it's high time to know who is in your building.

To that end, Elevator Flings is integrated with robust features that let the users in on what the people around them are up to. To start with, two kinds of Maps are integrated into the app. The first one is the Heat Map, showing where the most activity within one's vicinity is taking place. The map visualizes the events on the home screen and presents them in an interactive manner. Second is the 3D Map, which offers an immersive experience to the app users with appealing graphics.

The app is set to introduce a distinctive Knock feature to ensure no invasion of privacy. With this feature, people interested in joining an event near them will have to "knock" before entering. This means they will have to seek permission from the event creator before getting into action. Isn't it a perfect opportunity to put your Knock-Knock puns to the test?

Furthermore, the app is powered by the Events and Groups Feature, allowing the users to create a group or an event from a wide range of pre-decided category sections. Whether the user wants to throw a party, meet a bunch of people to hang out with or simply wants to interact with a person to discuss topics of interest, this feature will cater to their needs effectively.

Elevator Flings deems to offer an affordable subscription model for its users.

Basic (Free)

Silver ($12 per month)

Platinum ($20 per month)

Innovations for this trendsetting app are not halting any soon. Elevator Flings is planning to introduce emerging technologies in its application to change the dynamics of the dating app industry forever. It is only a matter of time before the revolution begins. Make sure you are there to witness it.

About The Creator

The visionary behind Elevator Flings is Nikolaos Travlos, who has decades of experience under his belt as an entrepreneur. Having ventured into different corporate industries over the years, Travlos bred the app idea and is ready to actualize his potential game-changing vision to revolutionize the dating and networking industry.

To learn more about the launch of Elevator Flings and what else the app offers, visit https://elevatorflings.com.

Contact Information:

Roger Smith

Marketing Manager

marketing@elevatorflings.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment