XCPCNL Business Services Announces Official Closing of Centiment Capital IO

Charlotte, North Carolina, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is excited to announce the successful closing of Centiment Capital IO.

The closing of Centiment IO includes “Filmfundrr” and “Mantis Prime”.

“Filmfundrr” includes four main revenue streams:

There are four main revenue streams:

Studio - Script analysis charged on a per script level - starting at $1K per Script

Agency - Content (Script, Video or Film) Full analysis package - starting at $10K per Report

SaaS - Access to the tool - charged at $500pm

Partner Model - Whatever needs to be done for the client using all tools at the disposal of Helix/Filmfundrr -starting at $40K per engagement

MantisPrime is a proprietary emotional search engine (“EiQ”) that utilizes neurodata, machine learning and artificial intelligence to sense and predict emotional responses within any number of categories. This EiQ can predict movements in the market by analyzing public sentiment. In other words, the EiQ knows where the crowd is headed before the crowd becomes cognizant. This EiQ was initially developed at a hackathon at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Kansas School of Medicine (KUMC).

Via the company’s Crypto as a Service Platform (CaaS™), Manta Prime a Neuro / AI-Enabled Trading tool will allow for the processing of public news, data streams, and behavior patterns to inform a long/short trading strategy. MantisPrime currently operates on short on crypto positions driven by AI research and automated trading technology. The algorithms have high EQs, read markets and apply neural-based sentiment models

Mantis Prime will be the proprietary trading business arm of XCPCNL now that the acquisition of Centiment Capital is complete. Included are two provisional patents:

These include 2 patents:

PROVISIONAL PATENT 135305-00100 - Prov. App. No. 63/115,783 - Method and System for Data Analysis Algorithm to Develop Predictions about the Performance Value of Content and Ideal Components of Content

PROVISIONAL PATENT 135305-00001PROV2 - Prov. App. No. 63/115,806 - Data Management Methods for Ingestion, Integration, Warehousing for Real-Time Activation

“This is an important milestone in the evolution of our company. We intend to accelerate our development and continue to build our brand and value,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries: