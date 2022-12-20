Redwood Software Accelerates Full Stack Automation with New Release of RunMyJobs

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Software, the industry leader in full stack automation, today announced a new release of RunMyJobs, the company’s SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP. Redwood RunMyJobs™ helps enterprises rapidly achieve end-to-end automation of mission-critical business processes.



The latest version of RunMyJobs includes a catalog service that ensures customers have immediate access to new integrations as they are developed and released, without downtime or waiting for scheduled platform updates. Customers further benefit from:

Unlimited pre-built integrations for ERP and all major applications

Real-time monitoring and predictive SLA management that give IT teams end-to-end control and visibility into every business process

Redwood’s laser focus on automation and commitment to customer success



“IT departments are increasingly becoming enablers of strategic growth through company-wide cloud modernization initiatives, yet the various applications, systems and services are often disconnected and lack the orchestration required to automate business processes end-to-end in order to deliver the desired business outcome,” said Redwood Software Chief Product Officer Abhijit Kakhandiki. “RunMyJobs creates operational efficiency and velocity by effortlessly automating critical business processes across the full technology stack.”



As part of the catalog service, RunMyJobs now provides integrations for:

Intelligent document processing – Teams save time and increase data accuracy when they use AWS Textract to capture information from unstructured documents and use RunMyJobs to automate related upstream and downstream processes.

– Teams save time and increase data accuracy when they use AWS Textract to capture information from unstructured documents and use RunMyJobs to automate related upstream and downstream processes. SAP S/4 HANA with IBP and CI-DS – Users can ensure accurate and timely execution of their end-to-end supply chain management in SAP S/4 HANA by connecting with SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) while leveraging SAP Cloud Integration for Data Services (CI-DS).

– Users can ensure accurate and timely execution of their end-to-end supply chain management in SAP S/4 HANA by connecting with SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) while leveraging SAP Cloud Integration for Data Services (CI-DS). Box.com and SharePoint – IT teams can get more out of stored cloud documents by converting them to inputs for business processes while subsequently benefiting from audit trails, version control and compliance.

– IT teams can get more out of stored cloud documents by converting them to inputs for business processes while subsequently benefiting from audit trails, version control and compliance. Azure Data Factory – Data can be merged from a variety of sources, especially in hybrid cloud environments, to enable a more timely, unified view of business performance and, with RunMyJobs automation, the data can be sent everywhere it needs to go.

To learn more about RunMyJobs, visit www.redwood.com/rmj/.



About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server – in the cloud or on premise – with confidence and control. Redwood’s global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. www.redwood.com

All third party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced in this press release by Redwood Software remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, Redwood Software’s use of third party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Redwood Software and the owners of these trademarks. All references by Redwood Software to third party trademarks are to identify the corresponding third party services and intended to constitute fair use under applicable trademark laws.

Redwood Software reserves the right to modify this press release, or its own strategy and any future developments, products and/or platforms, orientations or functionalities at any time and without stating reasons. The information contained in this press release does not represent any warranty, promise or legal obligation to deliver material, code or functionalities.

Media Inquiries

globalpr@redwood.com