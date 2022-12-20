Alberta Continuing Care Association Announces 2023 Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Continuing Care Association (ACCA) is pleased to announce its 2023 Board of Directors. The Board was elected by members at the Association’s Annual General Meeting on November 17, 2022, and the Executive were elected at the first Board meeting on December 15, 2022.
This year’s Board of Directors is as follows:
Executive
Chair – Feisal Keshavjee, CBI Health
Vice-Chair – Steve Kovacic, The Good Samaritan Society
Treasurer – Karim Kassam, Optima Living
Directors
Michael Bittante, Extendicare
Michelle Charlesworth, Covenant Care
Heidi Hadubiak, Canterbury Foundation
Al Jina, Park Place Seniors Living
Jennifer McCue, Bethany Care Society
Charlotte McFadden, Allen Gray Continuing Care Centre
Carolyne Mondoux, The Brenda Strafford Foundation
“On behalf of all ACCA members, I would like to welcome this year’s Board of Directors, who represent a variety of operators throughout Alberta,” says Wayne Morishita, ACCA’s Executive Director. “This upcoming year will be a critical year for continuing care in Alberta with a number of important initiatives underway, as well as the provincial election in May. Our Board members have a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help to guide the association’s advocacy and education efforts going forward.”
About the Alberta Continuing Care Association – The ACCA is a non-profit, voluntary organization representing the providers of continuing care services in Alberta. ACCA members include both non-profit and private, independent owners and operators across the spectrum of continuing care, including home care, designated supportive living, and long-term care. Our members provide care and services for over 13,000 long-term care and designated supportive living individuals and over 5.7 million hours of home care to Albertans annually. www.ab-cca.ca
For more information, please contact:
Bonnie Elgie, ACCA Publicist, 403.630.6164
Wayne Morishita, Executive Director, 780.435.0699