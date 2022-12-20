The Global Custom Software Development Market size is expected to reach $85.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Custom Software Development Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By End User, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374112/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, the demand for this software is also growing because of factors like the rising need for industrial applications that can facilitate real-time data analysis and the increasing demand for flexible workspace. In addition, the growing adoption of accessible software development platforms like low code development platforms (LCDP) is also inducing a rise in the adoption of custom software development.



It might not be easy to develop software using traditional methods, like manual coding. Businesses needed an entire team wholly dedicated to updating the code, which generally takes 2 to 8 months. LCDP allows teams to build custom software to create more apps faster than they could with traditional coding. In addition, LDCPs are simple to design and develop because of the visual development environment.



Custom software applications are used by industries to promote their brands and increase revenue. These have significantly improved the way businesses are expanding their operations. A growing need for more business-specific software led to a high demand for custom software development solutions. Nowadays, the necessity for custom software development is rising steadily as these help in meeting a variety of organizational objectives.



During the pandemic, many companies had to close, or at the minor limit, their businesses and operations. Consequently, the closing off of many institutions was stabilized by the growth of the online presence. This proved to be true for small as well as many large enterprises. The emergence of online shopping and retailing also influenced many companies to develop and market their applications. As a result, exponential growth was seen in the adoption of software development. The demand rose from all industry verticals, with the most extensive product requirement coming from entertainment and retail verticals for gaming applications and e-stores, respectively.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing deployment of open-source platforms



Open-source platforms are a vital necessity for developing efficient and long-term workable custom software. Open-source software platforms utilize a source code that anyone can modify, inspect, and enhance. Since open-source software is easy to acquire than any proprietary software, it results in the increased use of the software. Enterprises are increasingly using various forms of open-source software as these are highly efficient for crucial solutions.



Rising implementation of AI-enabled chatbots



In the current times, artificial intelligence (AI) is branching out continuously and thus has become an indispensable part of the internet. Most companies now aim to provide virtual assistance on their applications to drive away some of the customer concerns. As a consequence, the use of chatbots has increased significantly. Chatbots are a leading technology in the software development domain and are created to simulate customer support interactions. These have become extremely useful and provide efficient streamlining of customer service.



Market Restraining Factors



Outsourcing of custom software development services



Most companies, when opting for custom software development, tend to offshore it. And many similar incidences have pointed towards increasing difficulties, especially if cultural differences and distance are not taken into account. So, if a company opts for an inexperienced or unreliable outsourcing provider, problems like miscommunication, desynchronization, along with dishonest vendors may arise. This would hinder the work and progress of the work.



Solution Outlook



Based on solution, the custom software development market is categorized into web-based solutions, mobile app, and enterprise software. The web-based solution segment procured a considerable growth rate in the custom software development market in 2021. These solutions are expected to grow owing to the gather real-time data, elimination of the cost of hardware, and ease of remote accessibility. Additionally, the provision of easy data sharing through these solutions, along with the seamless collaboration ability with any centralized software server, have established them as ideal extension solutions for any enterprise.



End-User Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the custom software development market is fragmented into BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others. The IT and telecom segment witnessed a remarkable growth rate in the custom software development market in 2021. When compared to traditional software, IT services and solutions that are customized to meet the customers’ requirements offer better flexibility. Custom software provides companies benefits of efficient operations, streamlines reports and updates, and lower licensing costs and lesser maintenance.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on enterprise size, the custom software development market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The small and medium enterprises segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the custom software development market in 2021. The cost-effectiveness and scalability that the custom software provides to SMEs is the main factor responsible for their increased usage. Custom software helps SMEs in increasing their efficiencies and productivity, thereby enabling the organization to ease the workflow.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of deployment, the custom software development market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment segment garnered the largest revenue share in the custom software development market in 2021. The beneficial offerings of flexibility, ease of access, and cost-effectiveness that can be utilized by any enterprise, irrespective of its size, are the main factor that is propelling the growth of this segment. Cloud-based services concur no extra costs of infrastructure other than a monthly or annual fees. Therefore, these are highly preferred by small and medium enterprises.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the custom software development market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the custom software development market in 2021. The widespread utilization of expertise, the rise of SMEs, and the rise in IT services are propelling the growth of the segment. Moreover, the region is becoming highly preferable to provide custom software development services as the region has advanced technology and digital transformation growth rates.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Capgemini SE, and Infosys Limited are the forerunners in the Custom Software Development Market. Companies such as Infopulse Ukraine LLC, and Brainvire Infotech, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Custom Software Development Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Limited, Capgemini SE, Infopulse Ukraine LLC (Tietoevry Corporation), Magora Systems, Iflexion, MentorMate, Inc. (Taylor Corporation), Trigent Software Inc., TRooTech Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd and Brainvire Infotech, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Custom Software Development Market



Nov-2022: Tata Consultancy Services extended its partnership with Randstad, a world-leading HR services company, to modernize the latter’s application estate on the cloud, upgrade its growth and transformation journey, and strengthen its security posture. This partnership would strengthen the TCS capabilities in the security portfolio. TCS would enhance Randstad’s security posture with onboarding and rolling out global security services.



Oct-2022: Capgemini comes into collaboration with Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a company that develops, produces, and sells automotive products and technologies. This would also allow the latter company to use Capgemini’s skills in automotive connectivity and data migration, to complete the project. This collaboration expresses the ability of Capgemini’s understand the client’s goals and make them a reality.



Feb-2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unveiled Sydney Digital Garage, providing access to the company’s global ecosystem of start-ups, academia, and technology providers. The collaboration and innovation center would bring global capabilities to the Australian market, that help customers in New Zealand and Australia to support co-innovation and accelerate digital transformation.



Jun-2021: Infopulse Ukraine LLC expanded its business with the launch of an entity, Infopulse Brazil. This is the first launch in Brazil and focuses on extending the offering to a wider spectrum of industries. The team holds the experience and knowledge to evolve and launch modernized legacy technology, cloud migrations, and new solutions, and enhance the speed of innovation while ensuring high security and compliance standards.



Jun-2021: Capgemini announced the launch of a new Sustainable IT offering that is built to reduce the IT carbon footprint of the clients. The group helps clients on the sustainability journey with its technical expertise, strong partner ecosystem, and customized approach. Sustainable IT would strengthen Capgemini’s global sustainability offering framework and provides diagnostic and qualitative tools that allow baseline business approaches to sustainable practice.



May-2021: Brainvire Infotech announced a partnership with Salesforce Inc, an American cloud-based software company, to deliver a market-leading customer experience. Brainvire would expand the digital space team of Salesforce to enlarge its offering. This partnership with the world’s leading Customer Relationship Management platform would be beneficial for the Brainvire team’s skill and accuracy.



Feb-2021: Tata Consultancy Services in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched the new TCS AWS Business Unit (BU), a group within TCS that would bring jointly the scale, industry knowledge, and technology expertise of the two companies to support enterprise customers to drive superior and strengthen innovation. The new unit would assist Enterprises to build resilience, enhance customer experience, and embrace new business models.



Nov-2020: Zoho announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to supply superior Customer Relationship Management, e-Commerce solutions, and IT Service Management to solve problems for large businesses. As a part of the partnership, Zoho’s product portfolio would be brought together with TCS domain expertise in technology-led consulting and business integration services, which would strengthen growth for global organizations with stronger technology alignment with business goals, and greater operational and more transparency across solutions efficiency.



Oct-2020: Capgemini came into agreement with CBS (Corporate Business Solutions), provider of business consulting and services, to deliver Selective Data Transition. The solution aims to support enterprises that moved to SAP S/4HANA®, more efficiently and quickly with reduced business disruption. Under this agreement, CBS’s expertise would be combined with Renewable Enterprise’s vision to provide a more business-oriented and agile way of becoming intelligent enterprises to the organizations.



Feb-2020: Infosys partnered with GE Appliance, an American home appliance manufacturer, to successfully streamline IT operations. Under the partnership, Infosys would enable GE Appliances to advance workplace and digital transformation with automation-driven managed IT services. This would strengthen Infosys’s digital efforts, work, workplace, and workforce transformation throughout industries.



