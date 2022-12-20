The Global Cosmetics Face Serum Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetics Face Serum Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Gender, By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Price Point, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374111/?utm_source=GNW

Such a phenomenal inclination towards the acceptance of cosmetics among both genders is fueling the growth of the cosmetics market.



Among various products in the range of cosmetics, face serums are gaining importance for their lucrative benefits to the skin owing to the high presence of active ingredients and viscosity. Further, these face serums have the property of fast and effective absorption into deep skin, nourishing the skin with more profound results. As a result of these benefits, these products are also leveraged to treat various skin-related problems such as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines, acne, under-eye puffiness, dehydrated dark circles, and crow’s feet, among others.



Wrinkles, dullness, and brown spots frequently begin with growing age. Most consumers utilize face serum to fix the issues of their skin. Serums are thin, which can quickly assimilate solutions with an oil and water basis that consumers apply on their skins. Moreover, the serum is packed in a mini-sized bottle with a dropper, which can be used with just a little drop to treat the skincare routine.



With growing awareness, the male population is also adopting skin care as a routine daily practice. Men are also becoming interested in new products according to skin conditioning and requirement. Also, the rising influence of the western lifestyle and the increase in disposable income is boosting the market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the population across geographies in various aspects. A worldwide lockdown hampered the livelihood of a significant section of society. On a micro level, this period affected the lifestyle, routine, and self-care habits. Similar to many other services, beauty parlors were also closed during the period, which led people, especially females, to take care of their skin themselves as the only option available. Several governments worldwide declared a lockdown, forcing many businesses and production facilities to close temporarily. With no exception, COVID-19 affected the cosmetics face serum market globally. As face serum products are generally categorized among premium skin care products, the availability could have been higher, and people needed to look for it on priority. As a result, the users of cosmetic products limited their requirements to essential skin care products resulting in a significant decline in demand across countries.



Market Growth Factor



Growth of E-commerce and the Beauty Industry



The flourishing beauty industry is making a significant impact on an individual’s life. With the increasing awareness and benefits of these products, their consumption is also increasing significantly with time across geographies. In addition, the conscious efforts by people to improve their personality, self-confidence, and healthy skin are expanding the role of beauty products in people’s lives.



An increase in urban population and advertising expenditures



With the increase in the working-class people, the urban population is increasing worldwide. As a result, the urban population is relatively more conscious about their looks and styling. Also, the working class in these metropolitan regions is continuously striving to make a mark with their personalities which offer them self-confidence and implicitly a reputation in the societies. Therefore, the urban population is becoming increasingly aware of the skincare routine and well-suited products.



Market Restraining Factor



Availability of Counterfeit Serum



Counterfeiting is a common practice in the cosmetic industry. Various fraud entities manufacture or pack non-genuine products using the package, design, and brand of some reputed brand with malicious intentions to cheat the consumers and make money. The quality standards of counterfeited products are significantly lower than the original ones. However, such fraudulent entities can lure a specific section of the population with a substantially lower budget and low or no awareness. Such counterfeit products even cause serious harm to the skins.



Gender Outlook



On the basis of Gender, the Cosmetic Face Serum Market is bifurcated into Men, Women, and Unisex. The women segment garnered the highest revenue share in the cosmetic face serum market in 2021. It is because most women have become independent and started working, whereas to maintain their skin routine and busy life schedules. These serums frequently contain ascorbic acid (vitamin C), an antioxidant that inhibits melanin production. Also, the hectic day-to-day lifestyles of working females and high-stress levels further necessitate self-care, including skin care, among other priorities.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of the Product Type, the Cosmetic Face Serum Market is categorized into Eye Serum, Blemish Treatment Serum, Acne Treatment Serum, Face Sunscreen Serum, Face Moisturizer Serum, Face Self-Tanning Serum, and Others. The blemish treatment serum segment recorded a significant revenue share in the cosmetic face serum market in 2021. It is because blemish refers to a stain, spot, discoloration, or imperfection on the skin. Blemish serum helps remove the blemishes, maintains the skin’s natural smoothness, and simulates the texture of the natural skin.



Application Outlook



On the basis of Application, the Cosmetic Face Serum Market is segmented into households, salons, and entertainment. The household segment acquired the largest revenue share in the cosmetic face serum market in 2021. Among households, individuals mostly do their skincare routine during the night due to hectic working schedules. During the night, while sleeping, the skin undergoes the process of natural repair. The use of serum plays an important role here as an antioxidant.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of Distribution Channels, the Cosmetic Face Serum Market is divided into Hypermarkets/supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others. The online retail segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the cosmetic face serum market in 2021. It is due to the rapid development and internet penetration that drives the need for the cosmetic face serum market. Online retail helps consumers keep up with the trends and helps them get world-class formulas from different countries with just one click.



Price Point outlook



On the basis of Price Point, the Cosmetic Face Serum Market is segmented into premium, medium, and economy. The economy segment procured the largest revenue share in the cosmetic face serum market in 2021. The economic face serum is readily accepted among users owing to its affordability. These products act as a less expensive alternative to their counter products. High affordability offers users chances to experiment with the products, thereby risking less money.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Cosmetic Face Serum Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region garnered a favorable growth rate in the cosmetic face serum market in 2021. offers potential opportunities to market participants across countries such as China, India, New Zealand, and Australia. The rising influence of the western lifestyle, expanding population base, and increased disposable income, especially in developing nations such as India and China, fueling the market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oreal Group, Beiersdorf AG, Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company, KOSE Corporation, Coty, Inc. (JAB Cosmetics B.V.) (Philosophy, Inc.) and EMK Products, LLC.



