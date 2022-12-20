The Global Construction Estimating Software Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By License Type, By End User, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374110/?utm_source=GNW

Construction estimating software is employed to increase the efficiency and precision of the aggregate estimation method for a construction project.



The application gives clients a precise assessment of the initiative’s costs, enhancing the sales process and profitability. These services aid in calculating the direct project costs and thus boost net income. Regardless of the size of the development project, the product can increase the viability of business operations and provide accurate cost estimates for raw materials. Estimating programming refers to material, labor, and equipment expenses for constructing a gauge.



The current market expansion can be ascribed to the increase in building activity and the shift in construction companies’ attention to project cost optimization. Companies are incorporating lean principles into building projects to minimize waste, boost productivity, and lower costs to support the market trend, which is being driven by the aggressive rise of construction activities being carried out around the world.



Software companies are using a variety of business tactics to boost their net sales in response to the rising demand for construction estimating software. Industry players are concentrating on strengthening their client base through partnerships with construction design firms to increase their market revenue and broaden their service network.



For instance, in March 2022, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) supplier Cedro and construction estimating software vendor Cost Certified teamed up to create a single platform containing estimation and designing capabilities for residential projects. In addition, cost Certified intended to incorporate its platform-based, streamlined construction estimating software.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The global COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the construction sector’s development and most nations’ economies. Governments from many countries are investing in the construction industry to help the pandemic-affected economy recover, opening up significant prospects for the construction estimating software market. Governments are initiating several infrastructure development initiatives, including residential, commercial, and bridge construction as well as their upkeep, to support market expansion. During the first 3 quarters of 2020, the COVID-19 virus’s spread has had a detrimental effect on the market for construction estimating software.



Market Growth Factors



Rise in Projects in Construction Sectors



The necessity for building, mall and workplace construction has expanded due to the growing world population, implementing programs like smart cities, and the development of high-speed transit. Therefore, significant stakeholders are deploying construction software to manage these projects efficiently and effectively. The construction industry has also changed its perspective due to the pandemic by eliminating factors such as decision-making overlap, poor communication, duplication of effort, etc.



The Necessity to Enhance Productivity in the Construction Sector



The COVID-19 epidemic forced a significant number of daily tasks and enterprises to move their operations online; yet, given the current fragile state of the market, operating on a construction site is rather challenging. Construction projects require manufacturing, quality control, and understanding among the many parties involved in a project because of the collaborative nature of the construction business. A building project also frequently incorporates several different parts, such as suppliers, engineers, architects, contractors, and workers.



Market Restraining Factors



High Cost of Installation



Many businesses, notably SMEs, are projected to find it difficult to adopt and use construction software due to the high installation costs. Because construction estimating software requires significant capital expenditures, SMEs often struggle to acquire such sophisticated software. Additionally, this kind of software requires ongoing upkeep and updates, raising the total cost of ownership. Additionally, the difficulty in using and controlling this software deters many construction companies from implementing it.



License Outlook



Based on License, the Construction Estimating Software Market is categorized into Perpetual License, Subscription License, and Others (Free Source, Open Source). In 2021, the sector with subscription licenses maintained the largest market share. The rise in popularity of subscription business models, as well as the emphasis on subscriber attrition reduction, regulatory compliance, and customer retention, can be contributed to the segment growth. The subscription-based licence models now have more flexibility than ever, owing to developments in cloud computing.



Deployment Outlook



Based on Deployment, the Construction Estimating Software Market is categorized into Cloud and On-premise. It is anticipated that the on-premises category will grow rapidly throughout the projected period. The segment is expanding due to the intricacy of real-time cooperation between project stakeholders and the significant up-front financial investments required to purchase and administer the software and the servers, hardware, and other facilities. For construction projects, on-premise solutions often offer strong data protection while supporting capabilities, including project management, job costing, project planning, and estimation.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the Construction Estimating Software Market is divided into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprise sector held the highest market share. Construction estimating software has been implemented by several significant businesses, including Granger Construction, DPR Construction, and Eckardt Group, among many others, as part of their efforts to eliminate errors while guaranteeing cost-effectiveness, data privacy, and flexibility.



End-use Outlook



Based on End-use, the Construction Estimating Software Market is categorized into Architects & Builders, Contractors, Construction Managers, and Others (Consultants, Professional Contractors, Designers, and Government Agencies). The contractor segment is displaying the significant revenue share in 2021. Contractors and subcontractors can improve project accountability and efficiency using construction estimating software by streamlining project communication and documentation and enhancing market presence. For instance, Sage 100 contractor is a comprehensive construction management solution that includes capabilities for scheduling, accounting, estimating, equipment management, project management, and payroll management.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the construction estimating software market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North American market dominated the construction estimating software. The rapid industrialization and widespread use of digital technologies among architects, engineers, and builders are responsible for the region’s progress. To attract clients and increase market share, reputable market companies like Autodesk Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Procore Technologies, in the United States are successfully working on new product creation and upgrading of existing products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Bluebeam, Inc. (Nemetschek Group), Autodesk, Inc., Corecon Technologies, Inc., RIB Software SE (Schneider Electric Investment AG), Pacific Northern Environmental LLC, Vision InfoSoft (JDM Technology Group), Trimble, Inc., Glodon Company Limited, and The Sage Group PLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Construction Estimating Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2021: Trimble partnered with Microsoft, a US-based global technology company, primarily into gaming consoles, desktops, laptops, operating systems, etc. The partnership involves developing, building, and selling cloud platforms and solutions with an initial focus on developing the cloud to allow construction firms to realize the value of digital construction across the lifecycle of the project, and combining Trimble’s expertise in construction solutions and Microsoft competence in Cloud. This partnership would enhance Trimble’s capabilities to better serve its clients across different industries.



Oct-2021: Trimble collaborated with One Click LCA, a Finland-based company, primarily into providing life cycle costing, early carbon optimization, product carbon tool, etc. services. The collaboration involves integrating construction data from Trimble’s Tekla software and One Click LCA’s extensive Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) database to deliver carbon calculations and to get insights on carbon emissions during the project’s life. Additionally, the collaboration allows Trimble’s Tekla Building Information Modeling (BIM) software users to compute carbon footprint at various stages in a project and allows project stakeholders to report the final declaration to the concerned authorities.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Sep-2022: Bluebeam launched Bluebeam Cloud, a subscription-based plan available internationally. Bluebeam cloud allows users to comment, and collaborate on project documents, for better management, tracking, and access to data while on the move. The product provides a bridge that joins clients’ needs including timely, precise, and secure data, with the organization.



Mar-2022: Autodesk introduced Bridge, a new feature that allows teams to only share select data, sheets, and folders with stakeholders without sharing other information, thereby maintaining the privacy of the data.



Oct-2021: Trimble introduced a model-based estimating workflow, powered by Trimble SysQue and Trimble Estimation, intended to provide contractors with more clarity and insights regarding projects. Integrating the detailed model with estimating model results in deciphering loads of data, boosting cooperation between contractors, and unraveling noteworthy value for Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors.



Mar-2021: Autodesk launched Autodesk Takeoff globally, a product that allows estimators to carry out 3D and 2D quantification workflow from a combined data environment, resulting in increased transparency, improved cooperation, and a better ambiance for the whole team. The combined environment leads to fewer errors, accelerates takeoff process, builds more precise results, and in the long run wins more clients and creates more value for them.



Mar-2021: Trimble launched Trimble Quest, a cloud-based SaaS software intended to use by civil construction engineers. The Trimble Quest allows professionals to effectively estimate costs and manage a budget for civil construction projects and also enables contractors to rapidly and precisely develop bids. The product launch expands Trimble’s Connected Construction product offerings.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2022: Trimble took over B2W Software, a US-based firm, primarily providing field tracking and analysis, estimating, bidding, etc. services. This acquisition enables Trimble to offer a unique digital experience. Additionally, B2W’s complete portfolio of pre-construction and operations offerings broadens the already existing Trimble Construction One and civil infrastructure product portfolio.



Dec-2021: Autodesk took over ProEst, a US-based company, primarily into providing construction estimating and digital takeoff software services. ProEst’s acquisition complements Autodesk’s Construction Cloud, and further reinforces Autodesk Construction Cloud’s preconstruction product offering, and allows the construction department to administer preconstruction and construction processes in a single platform.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By License Type



• Subscription License



• Perpetual License



• Others



By End User



• Architects & Builders



• Construction Managers



• Contractors



• Others



By Large Enterprises



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Deployment



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• Bluebeam, Inc. (Nemetschek Group)



• Autodesk, Inc.



• Corecon Technologies, Inc.



• RIB Software SE (Schneider Electric Investment AG)



• Pacific Northern Environmental LLC



• Vision InfoSoft (JDM Technology Group)



• Trimble, Inc.



• Glodon Company Limited



• The Sage Group PLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374110/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________