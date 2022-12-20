Power Quality Equipment Market is expected to hit a revenue of US$ 38.04 Bn in 2023 and is estimated to cross a worth US$ 69.65 Bn by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.25% | Data analysis by FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The power quality equipment market is expected to be valued at US$ 38.04 Bn in 2023 and US$ 69.65 Bn by 2033. Sales of power-quality equipment are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period.



An increase in demand for continuous power supply to equipment used in process and manufacturing industries is a major element driving the expansion of the manufacturing sector. Any fault or interruption may result in significant losses due to the loss of manufacturing time.

The broad acceptance of power quality equipment in the industrial and manufacturing sectors as a result of the continued expansion of transmission, distribution, and renewable integration are important factors driving the global market for power quality equipment toward expansion.

Depending on the type of issue, the rating, and the electromechanical performance characteristics of the industrial equipment, the costs of power quality problems and remedies may vary dramatically. To cut downtime costs, remove inefficiencies, and protect expensive equipment from faults caused by power disruptions, it is crucial to use power-quality equipment.

Poor power quality is projected to have a major negative impact on industrial and manufacturing processes during the forecast period. Different industrial processes need varying degrees of power quality, and each has particular requirements for particular power quality elements. For industrial end users, cost-sensitive components of power quality include equipment failure, equipment downtime, product quality, and clean-up expenses.

Due to load balancing's ability to stop electrical equipment from tripping, the market for technology that improves power quality has enticing growth potential. In addition, the food and beverage industry has grown considerably in recent years.

Key Takeaway

Due to the increasing digitalization of the broadcast communications industry, the United States is anticipated to dominate the global market for power quality equipment.

One of the main end-users of power quality equipment in Europe is the fast-growing industrial and manufacturing sector, followed by the telecom industry and the commercial sector.

The industrial and manufacturing segment is predicted to have the largest market size between 2023 and 2033.

With a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033, the telecoms sector is predicted to grow at the highest rate in the global market for power quality equipment.

From 2023 to 2033, Asia Pacific is expected to invest US$ 9.8 Bn in building smart framework foundations.

From 2023 to 2033, the market for power quality equipment in China is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5%.

From 2023 to 2033, it is predicted that Asia Pacific will invest US$ 10.7 Bn in the construction of smart grid systems.

In 2021, the three-phase segment held the highest revenue share 74%.

What are the Major Players in the Market for Power Quality Equipment Doing?

The industrial sector including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction, has the highest energy consumption per end-use sector. The requirement for a constant and dependable power supply in various industries, particularly industrial facilities, is expected to expand, which would lead to an increase in the need for power quality equipment.

The food and beverage business has been completely saturated in recent years. Due to the growing urban population, rising health concerns, and general government activities, interest in packaged food varieties and handled dairy products has surged.

Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation Plc., MTE Corporation, Active Power Inc., Smith’s Group plc. are some of the key players proliferating in the market.

Recent Developments in the Power Quality Equipment Industry:

In May 2021, ESB awarded Siemens Energy three contracts to provide its Static Compensator technology (SVC Plus) for the management of grid stability at three substations in South-West Ireland.

In March 2020, the Schaffner company unveiled its Ecosine Max series of passive harmonic filters. These harmonic filters provide compliance with IEEE-519 and other international power quality standards.

To diversify its line of edge computing and distributed IT products, Eaton acquired Tripp Lite in January 2021. Tripp Lite is a provider of connectivity and power quality solutions.



