The Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market size is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period

The doctor can assess a patient’s risk of contracting such conditions using cardiac biomarker tests.



Chemicals known as cardiac markers are released into the blood by the stressed or wounded heart. Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and cardiac ischemia, disorders linked with insufficient blood supply to the heart, are diagnosed with the use of measurements of these biomarkers. Tests for cardiac biomarkers can also be employed to assess a person’s likelihood of developing these diseases as well as to monitor and treat someone who has myocardial ischemia and probable ACS.



The development of plaque in artery walls and arterial hardening are typically the primary causes of both ACS as well as cardiac ischemia. This may lead to an abrupt obstruction of blood flow through these coronary arteries or a significant constriction of the arteries leading to the heart.



Troponin is the currently preferred biomarker test for identifying heart injury. In other circumstances, such as skeletal muscle injury, additional cardiac biomarkers may be raised and are less specific for the heart. The diagnosis, risk assessment, and treatment of patients with suspected acute coronary syndrome (ACS), acute heart failure, pulmonary embolism, and other disease states, as well as the prognosis for patients with these disorders, all rely on cardiac signs.



The cardiac markers testing market is anticipated to continue to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects. This is due to an increase in COVID-19 patients who have preexisting medical conditions, including cardiovascular illnesses and other conditions. Since there are more heart attacks in these patients with pre-existing medical disorders like cardiovascular disease, Troponin levels were also thought to be significantly greater in COVID-19 patients who passed away or were in critical condition. For patients with COVID-19, this has increased the demand for cardiac biomarker testing. Thus, taking into consideration all of these variables, the market for cardiac markers testing shows significant growth throughout this pandemic and is anticipated to increase further.



Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases



Numerous diseases and disorders are on the rise as people’s lifestyles transform rapidly around the world. Lifestyle changes can lead to major health problems, including cardiovascular disease. An unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption are the primary modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease and stroke. Symptoms including hypertension, abnormal lipid profiles, diabetes, and obesity can all be attributed to a person’s lifestyle choices.



Growth Of Healthcare Spending



One major factor increasing access to cardiac markers testing is the developing healthcare systems of various countries across the world. As a result of the increase in cancers diseases, and other disorders, governments around the world are investing more time and money into their healthcare systems. In addition, the healthcare industry is being pushed to adapt to new challenges by the ongoing pandemic, which continues to demand the attention and resources of healthcare systems around the world.



Technical Issues With Sample Storage & Collecting



For the purpose of carrying out research into the various stages that diseases can progress through in humans, epidemiology studies make use of cardiac biomarkers. In order to extract a significant quantity of knowledge from a small number of biological samples, this method necessitates the careful processing and long-term storage of these samples. It is imperative that these samples undergo a thorough quality check in order to ensure the appropriate conditions for storage and prevent the loss of data.



Based on products, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into reagents & kits and instruments. The instruments segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the cardiac marker testing market in 2021. To help identify the occurrence of ACS as well as cardiac ischemia and to assess their severity, cardiac biomarker tests are prescribed. A person with ACS or cardiac ischemia can be identified by rises in one or even more cardiac markers in the blood, enabling a quick and precise diagnosis and the right course of therapy.



On the basis of biomarker type, the cardiac marker testing market is fragmented into Troponin I & T, creatine kinase-MB(CK-MB), natriuretic peptide (Bnp Or Nt-Probnp), myoglobin, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein(hs-CRP), and other cardiac biomarkers. In 2021, the troponin I & T segment held the largest revenue share in the cardiac marker testing market. Due to its better sensitivity and specificity, cardiac troponin is the preferred biomarker again for the diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction. Recently, a number of high-sensitivity troponin tests have been introduced to the market.



By disease, the cardiac marker testing market is divided into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and ischemia. In 2021, the acute coronary syndrome segment registered a substantial revenue share in the cardiac marker testing market. This is due to the rapidly increasing illness burden in poor and medium-income countries relative to high-income countries.



Based on end user, the cardiac marker testing market is classified into laboratory testing facilities, point of care testing facilities and academic institutions. In 2021, the laboratory testing segment generated the maximum revenue share in the cardiac marker testing market. This growth is attributable to factors such as the reform in healthcare infrastructure, the rise in healthcare spending, the rise in spending power, and initiatives for preventing heart attacks.



Region wise, the cardiac marker testing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the cardiac marker testing market with the highest revenue share. Several factors contribute to this which include, substantial investment in research and development, the presence of key players and ready access to their products, and a



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Cardiac Marker Testing Market. Companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Danaher Corporation are some of the key innovators in Cardiac Marker Testing Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), PerkinElmer, Inc., BioMérieux S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and DiaSorin S.p.A.



Sep-2022: Abbott introduced Amplatzer Talisman patent foramen ovale. This launch aimed to address patients with PFO who are at risk of having a stroke. The launch would enhance the ease to use along with reducing time for doctors.



Aug-2022: Bio-Rad acquired Curiosity Diagnostics, a late-stage, pre-commercial platform company. This acquisition aimed at working closely to bring the latest generation of rapid PCR systems to market. Curiosity’s PCR platform, PCR|ONE would offer a streamlined workflow as well as rapid turnaround times and is predicted to extend its reach beyond high-complexity labs into near-patient molecular diagnostics labs.



Apr-2022: PerkinElmer expanded its existing vivo imaging portfolio by introducing Vega, a kind ultrasound platform that combines hands-free, automated technology. This expansion aimed at accelerating non-invasive research & drug development studies of liver, cancer, and kidney disease, cardiology, and more.



Apr-2022: Roche expanded its existing cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP) portfolio by releasing the five additional uses of these cardiac biomarkers. The latest features would add real value for clinicians by supporting cardiac risk identification and enhancing diagnosis.



Apr-2021: Siemens Healthineers’ signed an agreement with Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development. Under this agreement, Biognosys’ expertise in unbiased biomarker discovery solutions and technologies would be combined with Siemens Healthineers’ biomarker assay development, lab testing, and commercialization capabilities. The agreement aimed at accelerating diagnostic protein biomarkers discovery and assay development.



Mar-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit American academic medical center. This collaboration focused on accelerating clinical validation & commercialization of certain next-generation sequencing (NGS), mass spectrometry, and immunology diagnostic tools. This acquisition would leverage NGS, mass spectrometry, and immunology technologies to enhance hematology, oncology, allergy, and autoimmunity diagnostics.



Feb-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Mesa Biotech, a healthcare test, and data company. The acquisition aimed at rapidly scaling manufacturing volume, driving cost efficiencies as well as bringing much-needed diagnostics to market faster and at an expanded scale.



Sep-2020: Siemens Healthineers teamed up with Novartis Pharma AG, a global healthcare company. Under this collaboration, the companies would develop, design, and commercialize diagnostic tests for therapeutic products across Novartis’ therapeutic pipeline. Through this collaboration, the company further focused on yielding innovative diagnostic solutions to address critical unmet clinical needs. The collaboration aimed at leveraging Siemens Healthineers’ expertise in the development of innovative clinical diagnostic solutions.



Oct-2019: Siemens Healthineers took over Corindus Vascular Robotics, a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The acquisition would open up a new field for its advanced therapies business, tapping into adjacent growth markets with great potential in the upcoming years. With this acquisition, the company aimed at transforming healthcare delivery to provide better care at a lower cost.



Sep-2019: Abbott unveiled ARCHITECT STAT; high sensitivity Troponin-I blood test. By this launch, U.S. doctors would be able to utilize this proven technology to help detect heart attacks faster with more accuracy than contemporary troponin tests.



Jul-2018: Siemens Healthineers launched two latest assays for quick acute myocardial infarction or heart attack diagnosis. The launch would support testing initiatives by using data to accurately triage patients early or rule out myocardial infarctions.



Apr-2018: BioMérieux signed an agreement to acquire Astute Medical, a company dedicated to improving the diagnosis of high-risk medical conditions and diseases. By this acquisition, BioMérieux would develop the NEPHROCHECK test, an FDA-cleared test based on the level of two biomarkers, IGFBP-7 and TIMP-2. The latest test would enable early risk assessment of AKI, a reduction in the occurrence of moderate to severe AKI following cardiac surgery.



