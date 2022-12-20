Security Innovation adds industry Software veteran to leadership team

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, today announced the appointment of Steven Correnti as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. In this strategic role, Correnti’s primary goal will be to grow revenue through market penetration of key verticals, accelerating the growing revenue momentum the company has experienced that last couple of years.



"Steven has 20 years of experience in the software development and security industries with a winning record of rapid top line growth,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “He will lead our efforts to build upon the trust Security Innovation has established in our 20-year history. We have been profitable every month since early 2019 and have a strong financial profile with world class customers," he concluded.

Correnti brings decades of experience selling complex enterprise software into key industrial sectors targeted by Security Innovation. He joins the company from DeepHow, where, as SVP of global sales and marketing, he was responsible for direct and channel sales in enterprise settings. He has consistently exceeding sales targets throughout his career, which includes sales leadership positions at Zendesk, Perforce, and SmartBear software. Correnti is familiar with the demands of dynamic, growing companies where success is defined by achieving sales goals while developing an effective sales team.

With experience managing sales staffs of over 100, Mr. Correnti will add to Security Innovation’s reputation as a fast-growing company with a next generation training platform. "I am thrilled to lead the next wave of global growth at SI while advocating for our customers in support of defending their software applications and sensitive data from cyber threats and attacks," said Steven Correnti, CRO of Security Innovation "Our CMD+CTRL training platform enables businesses of all sizes to minimize the disruption caused by cybersecurity software challenges."

About Security Innovation

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on the company’s assessment and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Recognized 6x on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for computer-based security training, CMD+CTRL Base Camp Training combines role-based courses with hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. With over 3.5 million users, CMD+CTRL Base Camp helps all software security stakeholders address the risk of today’s tech stacks – flawed design, defenseless code, expanded attack surface, and misconfigured deployments. For more information, visit securityinnovation.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Maureen Robinson

Marketing Director

Security Innovation

mrobinson@securityinnovation.com

+1.978.390.3299