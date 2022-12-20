The Global Blockchain In Retail Banking Market size is expected to reach $37.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 81.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain In Retail Banking Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By Enterprise, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374103/?utm_source=GNW

A blockchain’s novelty is that by guaranteeing the accuracy and security of a data record, it promotes confidence without the need for a trustworthy third party.



Furthermore, it has been suggested that blockchain technology will disrupt the financial sector, particularly the payment and banking systems. Retail banks are rapidly catching up to the corporate banks, financial markets, and infrastructure companies’ early enthusiasm for this technology. In order to improve their services, retail banking must now integrate new technologies such as blockchain.



As a result of the development of this technology, the retail banking industry is paying more attention to the advantages that blockchain offers to this industry. Retail banking professionals are demonstrating how intriguing blockchain technology may be for customers. Blockchain technology has the potential to profoundly alter retail banking practices. It can offer them better services and better protection for the data and assets of users.



Retail banking organizations can utilize blockchain technology to collect a lot of data that can be encrypted and made anonymous by ledgers. Additionally, banks can theoretically examine data that any bank has uploaded on the network to help them make better risk-management decisions. The end outcome would be more effective processes, the potential for better informed credit allocation, and quicker decision-making.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused social unrest and economic turbulence all over the world. The worldwide rate of unemployment has grown as a result of the closure of industrial and manufacturing facilities. The pandemic’s persistence has made it exceptionally difficult for end-use businesses to invest in blockchain-based retail solutions. Solutions are used by organizations to improve supply chain transparency and optimize current business processes. The retail sectors were barely impacted by COVID-19. Additionally, a number of global industries have begun implementing distributed ledger technology and smart contracts, giving businesses of all sizes, including SMEs, the ability to safeguard supply chain records and increase supply chain transparency.



Market Growth Factors



Enhanced Transparency Of Market Transactions



Through the utilization of encrypted distributed ledger technology, blockchain can make it possible to provide payment processing services that are quick, secure, and inexpensive in the retail sector. This eliminates the need for intermediaries like clearing houses and banks, which speeds up the verification of transactions in real-time. The retail sector has seen a significant increase in the use of digital payment methods, which has contributed to the growing interest in distributed ledger technology.



Need For Customer & Identify Management



Consumer access to distributed ledger technologies has increased. The distributed ledger technology assists in automating, recognizing, and mitigating the disruption of their everyday activities, which includes managing financial services transactions and payroll systems. Staff members use this technology for onboarding, keeping employee personal data, validating job history, and doing background checks. Additionally, it offers real-time information about its staff and clients. Real-time data tracking for customers and employees is made possible by technology in the retail industry.



Market Restraining Factors



Less Knowledge About Blockchain Technology



Cyberattacks and other online risks have risen as a result of the various industries’ rapid digitization. Businesses all across the world are having trouble finding qualified personnel to mitigate risk concerns. This has further slowed the adoption of technology and is likely to impede commercial expansion. Due to the decentralized nature of web 3.0 blockchain’s data storage, there is a chance that an unauthorized user could upload and disseminate dangerous content.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the blockchain in retail banking market is segmented into public, private and hybrid. The hybrid segment acquired a significant revenue share in the blockchain in the retail banking market in 2021. Both public and private blockchains are combined to create a hybrid blockchain. In a way, hybrid blockchain combines the best features of both private as well as public blockchains to offer the best of both worlds. The usage of hybrid blockchains in retail banking is rising as a result of their capacity to maintain transaction privacy while verifying them when necessary by allowing access through smart contracts.



Component Outlook



On the basis of component, the blockchain in retail banking market is fragmented into application & solution, infrastructure & protocols, and middleware. In 2021, the infrastructure & protocols segment dominated the blockchain in the retail banking market with the maximum revenue share. Hyperledger, Corda, Ethereum, and Quorum are a few of the blockchain protocols. For the development of blockchain-based applications, these protocols offer a broad range of standards, directives, and frameworks.



Enterprise Size Outlook



By enterprise size, the blockchain in retail banking market is divided into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprise segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the blockchain in the retail banking market. Large businesses handle a lot of customer and employee data. Using the encryption methods built into the blockchain ledger, blockchain technology allows for the anonymization and protection of massive amounts of data for major businesses. Retail banks can access the data that other banks have uploaded to the blockchain and acquire useful information for ongoing business operations.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the blockchain in retail banking market is classified into remittances, KYC & fraud prevention and risk assessment. In 2021, the KYC & fraud prevention segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the blockchain in the retail banking market. Identity verification & fraud are two major concerns that retail banks must deal with. Blockchain is a potent tool for addressing these problems. Blockchain enables the streamlining and initial verification of procedures like account opening and onboarding.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the blockchain in retail banking market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the blockchain in the retail banking market by generating the largest revenue share. Major financial companies like JP Morgan Chase & Morgan Stanley aggressively implemented and used blockchain technology to achieve this dominance. Blockchain deployment prospects in retail banking in North America are being created via digital identity detection solutions, smart contracts, remittance services, and payment & wallet solutions used by financial institutions and retail banks.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Blockchain In Retail Banking Market. Companies such as Santander Bank, N.A., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Accenture PLC are some of the key innovators in Blockchain In Retail Banking Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include include Accenture PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unicsoft LP, Axoni (Schvey, Inc.), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., and Santander Bank, N.A.



Strategies deployed in Blockchain in Retail Banking Market



Oct-2022: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. released a blockchain solutions platform "Quartz". This product allows commercial and central banks in transactions, book-keeping, and supporting the complete lifecycle of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) issuance.



Jul-2022: Santander CIB, a division of Santander Bank, N.A. announced a partnership with SAP Spain, a company developing customer relations and business operating software. Under this partnership, Santander aims to digitalize Global transactional banking services. Moreover, this enables Santander to progress in delivering their clients with invisible banking solutions for the GTB product suite.



Jun-2022: Santander Bank, N.A. signed an agreement with ICICI Bank, India’s private sector bank. Through this agreement, Santander would form a framework between partnered banks to fulfill the corporate customer’s financial service requirements within the India-UK corridor.



Jan-2022: Santander Bank, N.A. unveiled a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform, named Zinia. This product would offer customers interest-free installments from either point of sale or online.



Jan-2021: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. took over Postbank Systems AG (PBS) of Deutsche Bank AG. This acquisition strengthened their banking domain and fasten the digital transformation.



Dec-2020: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. expanded their business to Israel by releasing a new Quartz Blockchain solution-based Digital Bank Guarantee platform. This expansion reinforced TCS in creating a solution that is elegant, and unique and gathers market players to secure distributed ledger for bank guarantees.



Apr-2020: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. launched Ping An Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. in Shanghai. This product is launched after approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. Through this launch, the company would drive the business along with advanced technologies such as cloud computing and AI for enhancing user experience. Additionally, the company is focused on providing more convenience to consumers.



Oct-2018: Accenture PLC unveiled a unique blockchain solution along with Digital Ventures Co. Ltd. This solution would minimize human errors and help in creating flawless integration of invoices and orders among organizations resulting in cost reduction of credit terms and financing.



Apr-2018: Santander Bank, N.A. released a new international payments service, ‘Santander One Pay FX’. With this blockchain-based technology, Santander would help thousands of people use the international payment system daily.



Apr-2018: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation announced a partnership with a consortium of Indian life insurers. This Partnership aims to allow insurers consistency, transparency, and real-time availability of records. Additionally, this partnership would minimize the cost of operating, easier approvals, and avoid duplication of procedures.



Jan-2018: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. signed a partnership with Marks and Spencer (M&S), a British multinational retail company selling furniture, food, wine, flowers & gifts. With this partnership, TCS would enable a digital-first mindset for customers to adopt and hasten the growth pace. Moreover, TCS and M&S would focus more on simpler, faster, and flawless customer experience.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Infrastructure & Protocols



• Application & Solution



• Middleware



By Type



• Public



• Private



• Hybrid



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Application



• Remittances



• Risk Assessment



• KYC & Fraud Prevention



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Accenture PLC



• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Digital Asset Holdings, LLC



• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



• Unicsoft LP



• Axoni (Schvey, Inc.)



• Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.



• Santander Bank, N.A.



