Michigan Business Mogul Launches High Performing Hedge Fund.

Lewes, DE, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shannon Steel launches a new hedge fund, Steel Capital Management LTD which targets returns of 3-5%+ per month.



The newly appointed U.S Central African Republic Ambassador has taken to the world of investment management as a hedge fund manager seeking to generate great returns for investors based in the U.S and internationally.

Shannon Steel (CEO/Principal) comments: “I developed a deep passion for finance and investing while earning my degree in economics. Starting my career at 23 as a stockbroker has led me here years later. I'm excited to use my success and learning opportunities in changing markets to generate great returns for the fund.”

Benjamin Mensah (Director): “it is with immense pleasure that we’re able to announce a manager whose results speak volumes about the future direction of the industry. An economic downturn should not automatically equate to investors losing money, but rather capitalizing on opportunities. The digital age calls for greater transparency for investors, to that end our investor platforms driving this change forward are set up to provide this transparency with ease.”

The hedge fund has a long and short strategy within its commodities and currency desks. The strategy provides Investors with a great opportunity to hedge investments in a liquid and volatile environment.

Ms. Steel’s background in real estate and other sectors means the fund has partners based in the U.S and offshore who provide a means for the group to obtain an impressive rate of return with assets that not only house, but make a positive impact globally; one such partner being The Steel Foundation which is aiding women and children by building schools, hospitals, and equipment to better the state of healthcare and education for current and future generations in Central African Republic.

With a unique approach to traditional investment, the group believes it will not only accelerate growth, but also protect investors in times of uncertainty, whilst ensuring its impact on local communities stays not only positive, but sustainable long term.

For further Information, please contact the team at:

invest@steelcapitalmgt.com

http://www.steelcapitalmgt.com

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities.

It should be noted that investments carry risk, and the value of investments will inherently fluctuate. Investors may get back less money than initially invested.

