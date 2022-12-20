IFIC Makes Submission to CSA on Access-Based Model for Investment Fund Reporting Issuers

English French

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today made its submission to the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) on the Access-Based Model for Investment Fund Reporting Issuers consultation.



“IFIC commends and strongly supports the CSA’s efforts to create a more cost-efficient, timely and environmentally- friendly process for disclosing financial statements,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “Our comments focus on ways to further streamline this delivery process, which will both reduce the regulatory burden for firms and improve the investor experience.”

In its submission, IFIC recommended: that the CSA require issuing a single news release for all funds that file Designated Documents on the same day rather than the proposed separate news release for each fund; that disclosure about the Annual Documents Notices be included in the news release requirements applicable to the Designated Documents and that the CSA undertake a significant review of National Policy 11-201 Electronic Delivery of Documents and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to facilitate ease of electronic delivery.

