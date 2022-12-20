Michele Merrell Named by Silicon Review Magazine as Top 30 Most Inspiring Leaders to Watch for 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michele Merrell has been named by the independent Silicon Review Magazine as one of its 30 Most Inspiring Leaders to Watch for 2022. Merrell, a veteran from the mobile telecommunications and technology industries, was chosen for her global business leadership and marketing business acumen amongst a crowded field of nominees and was featured in a recent Silicon Review publication.

Michele Merrell has more than 25 years of experience working for top telecom companies such as BellSouth Cellular, U.S. Cellular, Brightstar and several international organizations. Within the technology industry, she has worked for Thales eSecurity, CSPI Technology Solutions, Tyco International and others. She's risen in her career from manager to director to vice president and Chief Marketing Officer. Along with now running her own company, she presently serves on the board of directors for two international telecommunications companies. She is also the Global Telecom Women's Network president for the Americas and serves on several other non-profit boards. Michele speaks regularly both internationally and domestically on topics ranging from technology, entrepreneurship, marketing, business leadership, politics, and women's issues, and contributes articles to several global business publications.

Michele Merrell attributes her success to working with amazing entrepreneurial role models that have shaped her thinking about how to approach business. She says, "Being in global organizations and industries that have grown 20-30-40-50% in growth each year has given me a great perspective on the operational and marketing pressures that come from high growth, and I have been very fortunate to lead the strategy to build some top global brands in the world."

The full article link for Ms. Merrell can be found at

https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/merrell-consulting-group-merrell-consulting-group-on-following-instincts

About The Silicon Review:

The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Its community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs, CMOs and managers, along with diverse IT professionals.

About Michele Merrell

Michele M. Merrell is a technology and telecommunications executive. She is the President of Merrell Consulting Group, a global consulting consortium. Since 2014, Michele has served on the Board of Directors for three international corporations. She is the head of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee for all three organizations and serves on the Audit & Risk and HR & Compensation committees. She is a National Association of Corporate Directors accredited Board Leadership Fellow.

For more information about Michele Merrell, go to www.michelemerrell.com.

Contact Information:

Michele M. Merrell

President of Merrell Consulting Group

954-245-9331



Related Images











Image 1: Michele Merrell





President of Merrell Consulting Group









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment