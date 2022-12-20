BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Maxar Technologies (NYSE - MAXR), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - AJRD), Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TIG), Coupa Software (Nasdaq - COUP)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Maxar Technologies (NYSE - MAXR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Maxar will be acquired by Advent International (“Advent”). Advent will pay $53.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Maxar, at an enterprise value of approximately $6.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Maxar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Advent is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/maxar-technologies-nyse-maxr/.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - AJRD)

Under the terms of the agreement, Aerojet Rocketdyne will be acquired by L3Harris Technologies (“L3”) (NYSE - LHX). L3 will pay $58.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne, at a total value of $4.7 billion, inclusive of net debt. The investigation concerns whether the Aerojet Rocketdyne Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether L3 is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-nyse-ajrd-2/.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TIG)

Under the terms of the agreement, Trean will be acquired by affiliates of Altaris, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”), which currently owns approximately 47% of Trean’s outstanding common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, Altaris will acquire all the common stock that it does not currently own for $6.15 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the Trean Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Altaris is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trean-insurance-group-inc-nasdaq-tig/.

Coupa Software (Nasdaq - COUP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Coupa will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Thoma Bravo will pay $81.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Coupa, a total enterprise value of $8.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Coupa Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $166.21 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/coupa-software-nasdaq-coup/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.