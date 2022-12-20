The Global Massage Equipment Market is expected to grow by $17294.31 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.54% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massage Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793490/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the massage equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of massage equipment to alleviate pain and stress, the growing popularity of Shiatsu massage model, and the rising number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics.



The massage equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Massage chairs and sofas

• Back massagers

• Handheld massagers

• Neck and shoulder massagers

• Others



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Type

• Electric massage equipment

• Non-electric massage equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of portable massage equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the massage equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing prominence of online shopping and the proliferation of technologically advanced massage equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the massage equipment market covers the following areas:

• Massage equipment market sizing

• Massage equipment market forecast

• Massage equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading massage equipment market vendors that include Beurer GmbH, Bodyfriend Inc., Casada International GmbH, Conair Corp., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Fujita Massage Chair, HoMedics LLC, Human Touch LLC, JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Luraco Technologies, OMRON Corp, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Prospera Corp., Relaxonchair, RoboTouch, Thumper Massager Inc., Wahl Clipper Corp., WelbuTech Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the massage equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793490/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________