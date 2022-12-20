Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 12 to 16 December 2022)

| Source: IPSOS IPSOS

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 12 to 16 December 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Dec-22FR00000732987 00054.3262XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Dec-22FR00000732983 50054.2927DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Dec-22FR00000732986 71655.1163XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Dec-22FR00000732982 16955.0085DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Dec-22FR00000732985 69355.8332XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Dec-22FR00000732984 06655.9388DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Dec-22FR00000732986 25056.4669XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Dec-22FR00000732984 00056.4943DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Dec-22FR00000732985 65956.1537XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Dec-22FR00000732982 34256.1674DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 12 to 16 December 2022)