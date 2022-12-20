Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 12 to 16 December 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 12 to 16 December 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|54.3262
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|3 500
|54.2927
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|6 716
|55.1163
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|2 169
|55.0085
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|5 693
|55.8332
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|4 066
|55.9388
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|6 250
|56.4669
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|56.4943
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|5 659
|56.1537
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Dec-22
|FR0000073298
|2 342
|56.1674
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment