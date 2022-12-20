Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 12 to 16 December 2022)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 12 to 16 December 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Dec-22 FR0000073298 7 000 54.3262 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Dec-22 FR0000073298 3 500 54.2927 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Dec-22 FR0000073298 6 716 55.1163 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Dec-22 FR0000073298 2 169 55.0085 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Dec-22 FR0000073298 5 693 55.8332 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Dec-22 FR0000073298 4 066 55.9388 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Dec-22 FR0000073298 6 250 56.4669 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Dec-22 FR0000073298 4 000 56.4943 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Dec-22 FR0000073298 5 659 56.1537 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Dec-22 FR0000073298 2 342 56.1674 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

