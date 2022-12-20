Excel Repair Firm Provides Award-Winning Data Recovery

Hong Kong Island, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

DataNumen is recognized as the best Excel repair and recovery tool globally. The tool can repair corrupt Excel xls and xlsx files to recover as much of the data as possible to minimize the loss due to file corruption.

DataNumen and Alan Chen are pleased to announce that the award-winning data recovery software is recognized for repairing MS Office files, email recovery, databases, documents and images, and backup and archive files. DataNumen Excel Repair is recognized for its ability to repair and recover. The tool can repair corrupt Excel xls and xlsx files. The tool recovers as much of the customer’s data as possible, thus minimizing the loss due to file corruption. DataNumen has the #1 recovery rate around the world.

More than ten million users have made effective use of the Excel recovery tool during 20-plus years of experience. The tool comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. According to the company website, corrupted Excel xls or xlsx files will return various error messages. The website lists all possible errors and sorts them according to their frequency of occurrence. The recovery tool distributed by DataNumen repairs corrupted Excel files.

Additional details are available at https://www.datanumen.com/excel-repair/

In each case, the error message states that the file can't be opened, or in some cases, that the file is corrupt and cannot be opened. In each case of an error message, the user may lose days, weeks, or months of work, depending upon the practices. With the recovery tool, much of the corrupt files can be recovered conveniently. Based on studies done on the tool from DataNumen and its peers. The DataNumen is able to find unreadable files, capture the data and convert it to a readable format.

Since its founding in 2001, DataNumen Inc has been recognized as a leader in data recovery and technologies. The software for data recovery has been sold to 130 countries and to many of the largest businesses in the world. The company relies on careful reminders about the level of the products and how much material it collects.

About the Company:

DataNumen provides expertise in software that is effective in recovering Excel files that have become corrupted. The goal is 100%, but removing all the corrupted areas may not be possible. The website explains the corrupted material and what can be one.

