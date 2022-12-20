The Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market is expected to grow by $9895.67 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153794/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the k-12 testing and assessment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of analytics, the rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies, and growing government interventions in K-12 testing and assessment.



The k-12 testing and assessment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Curriculum-based testing

• Non-curriculum-based testing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing emphasis on formative learning tools as one of the prime reasons driving the k-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in cloud computing and the growing use of games for assessment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading k-12 testing and assessment market vendors that include Anthology Inc., Batia Infotech, CogniFit Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Edutech, ExamSoft Worldwide LLC, FairTest, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., K12 Techno services Pvt. Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Qorrect, Scantron Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, UMeWorld Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Also, the k-12 testing and assessment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

