The Global Electronic Health Records Market is expected to grow by $32.27 bn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 12.91% during the forecast period

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronic health records market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of EHR leading to rising in adoption, government initiatives supporting EHR adoption, and the growing digitization of the healthcare industry.



The electronic health records market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Component

• Services

• Software

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic health records market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of connected devices and technologies and growing consolidation in the healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electronic health records market covers the following areas:

• Electronic health records market sizing

• Electronic health records market forecast

• Electronic health records market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic health records market vendors that include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., CareCloud Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., CureMD.com Inc., Dedalus Group, eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., General Electric Co., Global Payments Inc., Greenway Health LLC, KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd., McKesson Corp., MEDHOST, Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tebra Technologies Inc., Athenahealth Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. Also, the electronic health records market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

