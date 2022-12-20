The Global Water softener Market is expected to grow by $879.16 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water softener Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841107/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the water softener market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumer awareness about water-softening products and benefits of water softener systems and increase in savings on energy and cost and improved life cycle of water-dependent home appliances.



The water softener market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Product

• Salt-based

• Salt-free



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration as one of the prime reasons driving the water softener market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of smart water softeners by key market competitors and increasing demand for salt-free water softeners from the residential segment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the water softener market covers the following areas:

• Water softener market sizing

• Water softener market forecast

• Water softener market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water softener market vendors that include A. O. Smith Corp., Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC, BWT Holding GmbH, Culligan International Co., Enviro Water Products, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., NuvoH20 LLC, Pearl Water Technologies, Pentair Plc, Pure Aqua Inc., Unilever PLC, US Water Systems Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and 3M Co. Also, the water softener market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

