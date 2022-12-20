Laguna Treatment Hospital Listed Among America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers for Three Years in a Row

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers is pleased to announce that its chemical dependency recovery hospital, Laguna Treatment Hospital , is once again getting national recognition for making Newsweek’s yearly list of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. Only the top 330 inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers were selected for the prestigious award this year. For the hospital, this is the third consecutive year it’s achieved the distinction.



“Laguna Treatment Hospital represents the level of excellence that we strive for at American Addiction Centers,” said AAC CEO Dr. Tom Britton . “As a leading addiction treatment provider, AAC is committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care. It’s an honor to be recognized for the work we do every day to save lives.”

In partnership with Statista, Newsweek utilized data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and consulted with thousands of addiction professionals, such as medical doctors, therapists and counselors in selecting the best treatment providers. The America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list highlights the nation’s top facilities based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in-state competition.

“We consider this a great honor to be featured among the best in the industry,” said Barbara Saak , Laguna Treatment Hospital CEO. “With overdoses at an all-time high, it’s important that those struggling with substance use disorders know they have a place they can trust with their healthcare. As one of Orange County’s first chemical dependency recovery hospitals, we are a beacon of hope in our community and beyond.”

Laguna Treatment offers medical detox for drugs and alcohol in Southern California with the highest-quality inpatient treatment. The inpatient addiction treatment facility is conveniently located in Aliso Viejo near Santa Barbara, San Diego, and the greater Los Angeles area.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with substance use disorders as well as co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance use disorder treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.