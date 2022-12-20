The Global Wind Turbine Components Market is expected to grow by $39.18 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696608/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the wind turbine components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth of the global wind power market, rising investments in clean sources of energy, and the presence of regulations that encourage power generation from renewable sources.



The wind turbine components market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Product

• Wind turbine rotor blades

• Wind turbine gearboxes

• Wind turbine generators

• Wind turbine towers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the consistently declining cost of wind power as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine components market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of wind-solar hybrid plants with battery storage and the popularity of offshore wind farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wind turbine components market covers the following areas:

• Wind turbine components market sizing

• Wind turbine components market forecast

• Wind turbine components market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wind turbine components market vendors that include China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., CS WIND Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Flender GmbH, General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Max Bogl Wind AG, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., TPI Composites Inc., Vestas Wind Systems AS, XEMC Darwind BV, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Siemens AG. Also, the wind turbine components market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696608/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________