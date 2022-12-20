The Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market is expected to grow by $20,727.97 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.43% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606929/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud backup and recovery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in IT expenditure, the increasing demand for cloud-based applications, and stringent security rules and regulations to secure customer data.



The cloud backup and recovery market is segmented as below:

By Sector

• ICT

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Others



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in cloud security applications as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud backup and recovery market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of cloud computing models and multi-cloud services gaining traction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud backup and recovery market covers the following areas:

• Cloud backup and recovery market sizing

• Cloud backup and recovery market forecast

• Cloud backup and recovery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud backup and recovery market vendors that include Acronis International GmbH, Actifio Inc., Arcserve (USA), LLC, Asigra Inc., Carbonite Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., N able Solutions ULC and N able Technologies Ltd., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Technology Management, Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Unitrends Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC. Also, the cloud backup and recovery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

