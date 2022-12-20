The Global Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to grow by $29.67 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Aesthetics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03457050/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical aesthetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics, the growing geriatric population, and the rising demand for medical aesthetic procedures among men.



The medical aesthetics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Body contouring procedures

• Botox and dermal filler procedures

• Other procedures



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Medical spas and beauty centers

• Home use



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the medical aesthetics market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing focus on promotional activities and increased focus on fat reduction procedures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical aesthetics market covers the following areas:

• Medical aesthetics market sizing

• Medical aesthetics market forecast

• Medical aesthetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical aesthetics market vendors that include 3M Co., AbbVie Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., BioHorizons Inc., Candela Corp., Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Sientra Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cutera Inc., and Venus Concept Inc. Also, the medical aesthetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

