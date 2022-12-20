inGroup International Announces Record-Breaking Partner Achievements, New Top Rank, and a New COO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International's top 100 Partner Leaders recently gathered with select corporate team members at the company’s 2022 Global Leadership Summit at the Casa de Campo Resort in the Dominican Republic. The event celebrated a year of landmark program enhancements and strong growth capped by several historic leader achievements.



Chief among those achievements are two Partner leaders, Antonio Martínez from Andorra and Sultana Shaimardonova from Kazakhstan, who have reached the Ambassador Board of Directors level. This level had yet to be achieved.

“We have the highest admiration and respect for these two trailblazers! Their unprecedented success is a result of their great leadership and tireless efforts. It’s encouraging proof that the Membership and Partnership upgrades introduced this year are delivering the value we envisioned,” said Co-CEO and Co-Founder Frank Codina.

“Their achievements have inspired us to introduce a new top level for Partners to aspire to, the Royal Ambassador Board of Directors Level. Leaders who earn this rank will receive double the already generous bonus only the Ambassador Board of Directors can earn. This pushes top Partner Leader income possibilities to the next level.”

Other notable Leadership Awards included 3 Board of Directors leaders who entered the inGroup Hall of Fame.

Santiago Santiago from Puerto Rico, Jonathan Diaz from Andorra, and Nataliia Shevela, from Ukraine.

To be inducted into the Hall of Fame requires elite team production over four years. To have three leaders qualify in the same year shows overall system strength. Only those who consistently and effectively develop other strong leaders are considered. It is inGroup’s top lifetime leadership honor.

Additionally, Jorge Torres, a Board of Directors from Andorra, was recognized as the company's top points and income earner during the 2022 Global Leadership Summit contest.

inGroup also took the opportunity to announce that Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted and assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer. He will act as COO and CFO.

“Anthony has proven himself a very valuable executive leader. His contributions continue to improve inGroup's financial health. We are grateful for his leadership and pleased to promote him to this new level,” said Co-CEO and Co-Founder Frank Codina.

inGroup International's Partners promote their primary business inCruises, the world's fastest-growing rewards travel club. Club Membership payments are matched with double Reward Points, which amplifies vacation purchasing power. Members use Reward Points to book hotels and resorts through the inStays brand. Savings created through Reward Points are in addition to the lowest retail price, and Reward Points never expire. inCruises’ easy-to-use website supports 17 languages to service their global community.

inCruises Club Membership is sold exclusively through independent Partners who can earn compensation for sharing Membership advantages with others.

For more information, visit in.Group .

About inCruises