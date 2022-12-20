The Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market is expected to grow by $10707.21 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273526/?utm_source=GNW

21 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. Our report on the ERP system integration and the consulting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based systems, the growing need to enhance business efficiency and the increasing demand for ERP Systems from SMEs.



The ERP system integration and the consulting market are segmented as below:

By Application

• Manufacturing and services

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and telecom

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premises ERP integration and consulting

• SaaS ERP integration and consulting



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rapid implementation of big data and analytics integration services as one of the prime reasons driving the ERP system integration and consulting market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of ERP systems among financial institutions and the integration of AI into enterprise application software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ERP system integration and consulting market covers the following areas:

• Erp system integration and consulting market sizing

• Erp system integration and consulting market forecast

• Erp system integration and consulting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ERP system integration and consulting market vendors that include Acumatica Inc., Agelix Consulting LLC, Avaap USA LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Corning Data Services Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Epicor Software Corp., Estes Group Inc., Flexware Innovation Inc., ICG Consulting, IFS World Operations AB, Infosys Ltd., Itransition Group, M3 Systems, NDimensionZ Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Onespire Ltd., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, and OneSource Consulting LLC. Also, the ERP system integration and consulting market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

