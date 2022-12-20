New EPA Rule for Heavy Duty Trucks Drives the Next Chapter for Advanced Diesel Technology

Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum issued the following statement regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of a final rule establishing future emissions standards for heavy-duty engines.

Executive Director Allen Schaeffer said, “Today’s final rule establishes the next chapter for advanced diesel engines; one that is even nearer to zero emissions and more durable than ever before. DTF members are the leaders in design and manufacture of engines, emissions controls, and key components that will deliver the benefits to communities and truckers this rule envisions. The rule establishes many new challenges for manufacturers and suppliers but also ensures diesel’s place in the future for trucking.

“The current generation new diesel trucks are more fuel-efficient and emit less than 1/60th the emissions of 2000 models. They’re already near zero emission for both oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and particulate matter. Of all commercial trucks in operation today, 53% are of this newest generation, a number that has steadily grown since 2010.

“The current generation of emissions controls and engines design has delivered substantial climate and clean air benefits. From 2007-2020, this generation heavy duty diesel vehicles reduced fuel consumption by nearly 20 billion gallons, prevented 202 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and 27 million metric tons of nitrogen oxide emissions compared to previous generations of technology.

“The further improvements in diesel engines anticipated in the outcome of this final rule and the ability of truckers to invest in new trucks will be fundamental to ensuring progress toward meeting both local clean air and national climate goals. Without continued turnover in the fleet, older generations of technology with relatively higher emissions will stay in service longer, thereby delaying benefits to disadvantaged communities and contributing to worse air quality all around the country.

“This is underscored in a recent study which found that in the next 10 years three times more GHG reductions can be achieved by accelerating the turnover of older trucks to the newest generation of advanced diesel and utilizing low-carbon renewable biodiesel fuels as compared to an all-electric truck option.

“Just under half of registered commercial trucks operating today are an older generation; pre-2011 model year vehicles with relatively higher emissions without the benefit of particulate traps and/or selective catalytic reduction technology. The relative benefit of accelerating the turnover of these older trucks on the road today to newer technology will be enormous.”

###

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

Connect with Us

For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube. To get a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more sent straight to your inbox please subscribe to our Diesel Direct newsletter.