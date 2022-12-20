The Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market is expected to grow by 68483.18 th units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.63% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02523092/?utm_source=GNW

63% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric vehicle charger market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government incentives and subsidies for EV charger infrastructure developments, increasing EV sales through tax incentives push demand for well-built EV charger infrastructure, and fuel emission and efficiency regulations driving adoption of EVs and chargers.



The electric vehicle charger market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Type

• Slow charger

• Fast charger



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle charger market growth during the next few years. Also, powering EV charging stations through renewable energy and ultracapacitors in EV energy storage systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric vehicle charger market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle charger market sizing

• Electric vehicle charger market forecast

• Electric vehicle charger market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle charger market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Chargemaster NZ, ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek Inc., EV Safe Charge Inc., Evatran Group Inc., EVBox BV, FLO Services USA Inc., GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., NRG-X Charging Systems (VOLTERIO), SemaConnect Inc., Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., WiTricity Corporation, and Zhejiang Benyi Electrical Co., Ltd. Also, the electric vehicle charger market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02523092/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________