Water desalination market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Water Desalination 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Water Desalination and Forecasts Market Segment by Source (Seawater, Brackish Water, Others (Wastewater, Ground Water)), by Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF), Multi-Effect Distillation (MED), Hybrid, Electrodialysis (ED), Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies operating in this industry plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The Water Desalination market was valued at US$17.1 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Consequences on Drinking Water Utilities

North America is one of the most afflicted regions, with a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients in countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico, among others, is likely to create an economic downturn in the near future. Countries in the region are striving to reduce the problem by imposing strict rules. Due to numerous limitations put on several companies or sectors, worldwide turnover of various industries is likely to shrink within the forecasted timeline.

As a result of the COVID-19 scenario, drinking water utilities across the United States have faced and will continue to suffer income and expenditure ramifications. The total financial impact of COVID-19 on drinking water supplies is estimated to be around USD 13.9 billion in 2020-2021, suggesting a total financial impact of 16.9 percent for the drinking water business, according to the review's results.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Water Desalination Market?

With a few exceptions, the spread of COVID-19 is expected to impede global investment in the water desalination sector. The expense of disruption has also enhanced the importance of operational dependability. These operational requirements result from variations in demand patterns, disruptions in supply, and the different emergency measures implemented by governments to deal with the epidemic.

The world's poorest experienced the COVID-19 shock on top of already significant urban water and sanitation service shortfalls, indicating a potentially insurmountable burden to contain the virus. In impoverished nations, low access, dependability, and the quality of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) pose dangers. Large cities are also expected to experience dangers as a result of population density and informal settlements.

Many significant water users have cut down or curtailed their operations, resulting in decreased industrial demand. Reduced demand from big industrial and commercial customers as a result of lockdowns and travel restrictions will dramatically impact water utility earnings. According to a Global Water Leaders Group survey, COVID-19 will reduce industrial water usage by an average of 27%. Revenue losses are expected to be greater across the whole water supply chain, including operators, technology businesses, contractors, chemical suppliers, and consultants.

Several governments have declared crises emergency measures that will have an impact on income. Globally, the most prevalent remedies to the problem have been partial suspensions of water bills for low-income consumers and moratoriums on water service cut-offs. Specific actions used include (a) deferrals or exemptions from utility bill payments for disadvantaged people, (b) moratoriums on turning off water supplies (supported by the necessity of cleanliness in preventing virus transmission), and (c) suspensions of metre and invoicing.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Concerns Over the Scarcity Water

Increasing population, less available freshwater sources, industrial expansion resulting in greater water use, growing public awareness about water conservation, and stringent regulatory controls on water treatment are some of the key drivers of the water service business. Water from recycled sources is frequently used in landscaping and irrigation. It may also be used as industrial water and benefit the environment by purifying effluent. It is also used to enhance the quality of coastal water by implementing effective water treatment processes.

Development in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

In North America, The causes fueling the rise of the water service business are the ageing of wastewater infrastructure, insufficient wastewater treatment facilities, overly high-water demand, and aquifer depletion. Furthermore, increased demand for water in irrigation, agriculture, and urban use, resulting in contamination of both ground and surface water, impacts of climatic changes, primarily from drought-like conditions, insufficient aquifer control and monitoring, and energy extraction techniques such as hydraulic fracturing and coal-bed methane.

China, India, Australia, and Japan are among the Asia Pacific countries with high rates of investment in the civic water business. Due to rapid population increase, particularly in rural areas, people in China and India have less access to safe drinking water. In rural areas, water is limited, and ground water is intensively utilized in all operations. China and India are Asia Pacific's fastest growing economies. Japan and Korea are the market leaders in wastewater treatment.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

New Technologies and Channel

Although plastic cards with magnetic stripes continue to be the most common form of payment in the majority of markets today, new means of accessing bank accounts are becoming increasingly common. The advent of EMV cards has not only reduced the time and ease of payment, but it has also increased fraud prevention. New payment and receiving mechanisms are being introduced as a result of technological improvements. As a result, the card payment acceptance infrastructure has gained new potential, removing limits to the slow rate of expansion of Water Desalination terminals. In countries where smartphone penetration is expanding, contactless water desalination terminals, for example, might be used for NFC-enabled phones.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Water Desalination market are ACCIONA, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd, Metito, Veolia, Desalia Waters, Suez SA, IDE Technologies Ltd, Aquatech International Corporation, Solvay, Abengoa SA, Xylem, BASF SE, Biwater, Hangzhou Water Treatment Technology Development Centre Co Ltd, WETICO, SafBon, Genesis Water Technologies, TEDAGUA, Sacyr. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On November 2022, Solvay launched today Reactsurf® 2490, a new APE-free1 polymerizable surfactant designed as a primary emulsifier for acrylic, vinyl-acrylic and styrene-acrylic latex systems. Reactsurf® 2490 improves emulsion performance to deliver superior functional and aesthetic benefits in exterior coatings and pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs), compared to conventional surfactants, even at high temperatures.

On November 2022, Abengoa, an international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainable development in the infrastructure, energy, and water sectors, in consortium with the engineering and construction company SEPCOIII, has successfully started producing water at the phase two of the Taweelah desalination plant for the leading company in the development, investment, ownership and operation of power generation and desalinated water production plants, ACWA Power, TAQA y Mubadala. This milestone, which is known as the first permeate, is part of the operational tests included in the plant's commissioning phase. The project is located at the Taweelah power and water generation complex, 45 km north of Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

On October 2022, Xylem Water Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd, the local entity of Xylem Inc announced a Memorandum of Understanding for a new joint research and development (R&D) project to deploy algae-based wastewater treatment solutions in Singapore. The project will focus on the development of GWT’s existing revolving algal biofilm (RAB®) technology, an algae-based wastewater treatment solution that promotes nutrient recovery while reducing the carbon footprint of water utilities.

