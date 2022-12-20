Fermentation Chemicals Market to Reach $96.95 Billion by 2030 - Report Explores Rising Meat Demand to Accelerate the Market’s Growth, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fermentation Chemicals market was estimated at around USD 62.56 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 96.95 billion by 2030.



Fermentation Chemicals Market: Overview



Fermentation chemicals are necessary to initiate the chemical reaction. Performing a task or serving as a catalyst. It speeds up reaction time during a reaction. As a result, it can shorten the reaction's duration and lower its expense. In the ethanol industry, fermentation chemicals are the most important raw material. Ethanol, a crucial ingredient required for the synthesis of alcohol and alcoholic beverages, is produced during fermentations. As a result of the rise in demand for alcoholic beverages, the market for fermentation chemicals is rising globally. In addition, other companies, such as those in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, and beverage sectors, require fermentation chemicals to carry out their production processes.



Therefore, the growth of these companies across numerous geographic locations is a major driving force behind the fermentation chemicals market. Because the fermentation process is so expensive, lactic acid cannot be employed in the dairy industry. Additionally, the ethanol, bacteria, and lactic acid manufacturing processes are unpredictable, which restricts market growth. Chemicals for fermentation that are friendly to the environment could be used in sectors like biomass conversion.



Growth Factors



Vegetable feedstocks like sugar, corn, and starch serve as the primary building blocks of fermentation chemicals. Because there aren't any synthetic feedstocks available, many end-use businesses prefer these products in fermentation operations. The focus of large corporations has shifted to bio-based raw materials as a means of reducing dependency on petrochemicals. Rising crude oil prices, growing concerns over carbon emissions, and the potential of products made from petrochemicals to degrade are the key drivers encouraging the shift to bio-based chemicals. Producing products like bioplastics, polymers, biofuels, and composites requires a multi-step industrial fermentation process that is highly complicated. Utilizing enzymes or maybe genetically modified yeast and algae, the conversion is carried out in bioreactors or fermenters.



The demand for meat is expected to rise dramatically globally as a result of the growing populations and economy of developing nations. Future predictions indicate that there will be an increase in meat consumption due to shifting dietary habits around the globe. Meat is split into four categories based on consumption: pork, sheep, beef, poultry, and veal. Most of the meat consumed in developing nations is pork and chicken. Pig farmers and poultry owners are focusing more on the feed given to animals as a result of the rising demand for meat. Amino acids and natural feedstock are essential for animal growth. Meat's quality and quantity are improved by amino acids. Since amino acids are one of the most essential feed additives due to their nutritional value, the demand for them is anticipated to increase in the global meat market. Animal muscle tissues can form with their assistance. Since amino acids enable efficient feedstock utilization, it is anticipated that the market for fermentation chemicals would expand. To address the rising demand on a global basis, major businesses are concentrating on improving their capacity to manufacture amino acids.



Segmental Overview



The market for fermentation chemicals market is segmented into the product, and application. The product predicts that the organic acid segment would grow at the fastest rate. The pKa value of 3 or above designates organic acids (carboxylic). It is now possible to produce organic acids on a large scale because to developments in fermentation technology. An effective way to preserve food is by adding organic acids like fumaric acid, tartaric acid, and lactic acid to it. They have been widely used as preservatives in part because of their ability to halt bacterial development. As consumers become more aware of the advantages of products with extended shelf life, there is expected to be an increase in the demand for organic acids in processed meat and meals.



The primary driver of enzyme use is the use of enzymes in several chemical and industrial processes. Enzymes are an active component in detergents. Additionally, enzymes are employed to prepare biomass for the production of biofuels. As worries about the depletion of oil supplies and the volatility of fuel costs grow, it is predicted that the demand for enzymes as catalysts would increase.



In terms of fermentation chemicals market by application, the industrial applications segment is estimated to dominate throughout the projected period. Chemicals for fermentation are frequently used in industrial settings. Higher penetration has been caused by the use of green chemistry and many rules for commercial and industrial uses. Industrial fermentation is the process of employing microorganisms like bacteria, fungus, and eukaryotic cells to create products like citric acid, ethanol, and acetic acid. It is widely acknowledged that food additives derived from diverse substances, such as vitamins, antioxidants, preservatives, and colors, are superior to those derived from chemicals.



Regional Overview



In the market for fermentation chemicals, North America represented the largest market share of the whole market. This is a result of the region's rising demand for enzymes, which are used in a variety of processes including starch, paper, and personal care products. On the ability of the firm to expand, it is projected that the rising demand for enzymes from diverse industrial uses, including paper and starch, will have a substantial impact. As people's awareness of personal hygiene and cleanliness has grown, there has been an enormous growth in demand for cosmetics and toiletries.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Fermentation Chemicals Market CAGR 5% Segments Covered By Product

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Fermentation Chemicals market:



• Novozymes A/S

• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

• BASF SE

• ADM

• Cargill, Incorporated

• AB Enzymes

• DuPont

• DSM

• Evonik Industries AG

• Amano Enzyme Inc.

The global Fermentation Chemicals market is segmented as follows:



By Product



• Organic Acid

• Enzymes

• Alcohol

• Others



By Application



• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Plastic and Fibers

• Industrial

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



About the report:

The global Fermentation Chemicals market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

