Nexii and PEG Companies Complete New Courtyard by Marriott Hotel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations)--Green construction company Nexii Building Solutions today announced the completion of a new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, built in partnership with PEG Companies (PEG).



PEG Companies, which planned and developed the hotel, partnered with Nexii to construct the building’s exterior envelope. PEG selected Nexii due to its innovative technology that significantly reduced the climate impact of the hotel’s construction. The envelope was made using non-toxic materials that have 25% less embodied carbon than conventional construction materials.

Nexii manufactured 750 unique structural panels for the nine-story hotel at its production facility in Squamish, British Columbia. The company’s high-performance green building products are precision-manufactured to client specifications using 3D software. This process means Nexii panels are able to fit together like jigsaw pieces onsite to create an airtight building envelope, improving the building’s energy efficiency and significantly lowering energy costs for ongoing building operations.

The panels are made of Nexii’s proprietary, sustainable concrete alternative, Nexiite, which significantly reduces end-to-end carbon emissions. The building process resulted in near-zero on-site construction waste and minimal site impact.

Gregor Robertson, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at Nexii, said, “Buildings and construction are the number one source of climate pollution and municipal waste, but are essential to our way of life. We must ensure that all new construction is designed to keep our planet healthy and livable. We are thrilled to have partnered with PEG on this project and proud to form partnerships that solve construction challenges, accelerate timelines, and reduce the environmental impacts of buildings.”

About Nexii

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) designs and manufactures low carbon buildings and products to address the climate impact of our built environment. With buildings and construction responsible for 36% of global energy consumption and 37% of greenhouse gas emissions annually, sustainable and scalable solutions are urgently needed for net zero buildings. With Nexii’s breakthrough material Nexiite, Nexii enables the rapid assembly of high-quality buildings and infrastructure with reduced end-to-end carbon emissions, near zero waste and less disruption to the community. Sustainability is core to Nexii’s mission to build a vibrant future for people and planet.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com, or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

About PEG Companies:

Boasting a robust $1.4 billion+ pipeline, PEG Companies is a vertically integrated full-service commercial real estate investment firm known for its unique approach to creating value. PEG’s mission remains constant: create opportunities through grit, ingenuity and expertise – providing the premier real estate experience. The PEG team offers considerable experience in project design and development, engineering, financing, city entitlements, tax incentives, construction management, marketing, and property management and offers a strategic combination of acquisition, rehabilitation, and development capabilities. PEG owns and manages more than 4,900 hospitality keys across the U.S. and Canada, with over 2,800 multifamily housing units and additional office, retail, and industrial space across the West. The firm sponsors multiple investment products on behalf of its investors and has produced net annualized returns of over 25% for the strategies it pursues.

For more information about PEG, visit www.pegcompanies.com .

