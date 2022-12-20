The Global Business Information Market is expected to grow by $80.42 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Information Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01187473/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the business information market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences, the need to improve top-line and bottom-line performance, and business information serving as a risk management and reduction tool.



The business information market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others



By Application

• B2B

• B2C



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the provision of customer-centric solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the business information market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in gathering business information and big data helps augment business information provider offerings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the business information market covers the following areas:

• Business information market sizing

• Business information market forecast

• Business information market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business information market vendors that include Bloomberg L.P, Capita Plc, CQG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, FactSet Research Systems Inc., Informa Plc, Moodys Corp., Morningstar Inc., News Corp., Refinitiv, S and P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Wolters Kluwer NV, Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and RELX Plc. Also, the business information market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01187473/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________