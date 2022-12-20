Healio Wraps 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Thorofare, NJ, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2022 comes to an end, Healio closes the book on its first decade. Since its launch in April 2012, Healio has been committed to delivering physicians and medical professionals the information they need to stay informed and improve patient health.

“I am exceptionally proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last 10 years,” said Peter N. Slack, President and CEO of The Wyanoke Group, the parent company of Healio. “Our success and continued growth are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and leadership, as well as the continued support of the Healio community.”

As part of the celebration, Healio launched an anniversary website inviting visitors to take a walk down memory lane. More than 20,000 health care professionals participated in looking back at Healio’s innovations, achievements and growth through interactive timelines, testimonials from expert clinicians and other special features.

2022 also proved Healio shows no signs of slowing down. In October, Healio announced the launch of its third channel, Clinical Guidance. This point-of-care tool, not freely available anywhere else, provides the health care community access to modules on medical conditions to help them treat patients accurately, confidently and with reliable information. Clinical Guidance joins Healio’s established and popular channels, News and Continuing Medical Education (CME).

“As a company and an online platform, Healio has always been dedicated to the medical specialist,” said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Chief Content Officer of Healio. “As we look forward to the next decade, we have significant plans to deliver even more value and innovation to the health care community that we serve.”

You can still visit Healio’s 10-Year anniversary website at Healio.com/10years.

Check out Clinical Guidance at https://healio.com/ClinicalGuidance.

