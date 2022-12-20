Fragrance Creators Association Statement on Inclusion of the 'Modernization of Cosmetics Regulations Act' in the FY2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statement by Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators), on the inclusion of long-awaited updates to federal cosmetics law in the FY2023 omnibus appropriations bill released earlier this morning:

"Fragrance Creators applauds the inclusion of the "Modernization of Cosmetics Regulations Act" in the FY2023 omnibus appropriations bill, and we urge Congress to approve it this week. This will create a modern cosmetics regulatory framework—including for fragrances in cosmetics products—designed to advance sound science, safety, innovation, and consumer confidence. We thank Senators Murray, Burr, Collins and Feinstein and Representatives Pallone and McMorris Rodgers and their tireless staffs for championing this legislation. While we are pleased that cosmetics regulations are now coming in-line with the needs of the 21st century, we remain concerned that future individual state actions could negatively impact competition, limit innovation, and cause consumer confusion. Fragrance Creators looks forward to engaging with the Food and Drug Administration to ensure a strong federal role and proper implementation of the cosmetics modernization provisions as related to fragrance."

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large-, medium-, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the association's membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

