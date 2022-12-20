The Global Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Therapy Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374134/?utm_source=GNW

Head and neck malignancies can also begin in the salivary glands, muscles, sinuses, or nerves in the head and neck, however, squamous cell carcinomas are noticeably more common.



Numerous malignancies of the head and neck are curable, especially if detected early. Although eradicating cancer is the major objective of therapy, maintaining the function of the surrounding nerves, organs, and tissues is equally crucial. When planning therapy, physicians examine how treatment may influence a patient’s quality of life, including how the patient feels, looks, speaks, eats, and breathes.



Surgical intervention, radiation treatment, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are the primary cancer treatments. Surgical procedures or radiation therapy alone, or a mix of the two, may be included in the treatment plan. The behavior of a specific head-neck cancer relies on its origin place (the primary site).



For instance, tumors that develop in the vocal cords behave quite differently from those that begin in the backside of the tongue, which is just an inch or less away from the vocal cords. Squamous cell carcinoma, which comes from the cells that cover the interior of the nose, mouth, and throat, is the most prevalent kind of cancer of the head and neck.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the care of different types of Head and neck cancer patients, having a greater impact on older patients, individuals operated primarily surgically, and those with fewer comorbidities. These individuals may experience poorer oncological outcomes due to missing or delayed diagnosis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several cancer tests have been delayed or rescheduled, leaving a substantial number of people without access to required healthcare treatments. This interruption to cancer screening programs may have substantial consequences for patients, medical professionals, and health systems.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Demand For Immunotherapy Treatment



Immunotherapy is an innovative treatment for cancer, including head and neck, lymphoma, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer. Some tumors respond well to conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In other instances, immunotherapy is combined with conventional cancer therapies to increase the body’s natural defenses against cancer. As part of its regular functionality, the immune system discovers and eliminates aberrant cells, so preventing or stifling the formation of several malignancies. Immune cells, for instance, are occasionally seen in and surrounding tumors.



Increasing Patient Population To Drive Market Growth



Head and neck cancers are classified according to their location. These regions include the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, paranasal sinuses, and nasal cavity, as well as the salivary glands. An increase in alcohol and cigarette intake is a key cause of head and neck cancer. An estimated 75% of head and neck cancers are caused by alcohol and cigarette intake. Cancer will be the top cause of mortality, accounting for over 10 million fatalities, or one in six deaths.



Market Restraining Factors



Associated Side Effects Of Chemotherapy



Cancer of the head and neck are frequently treated with a mix of radiation and chemotherapy treatment. The adverse effects include hair loss, speech impairment, and loss of natural voice. In addition, after undergoing cancer surgery, people have difficulty eating. Although hair loss is a frequent side effect of chemotherapy, it does not affect everyone. Individuals can ask their care provider whether it is likely a medication side effect.



Therapy Type Outlook



Based on the Therapy Type, the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Targeted Therapy. The immunotherapy segment acquired the highest revenue share in the head and neck therapeutics market in 2021. It is because immunotherapy make use of the immune system to treat cancer. Pembrolizumab, an anti-PD1 immunotherapy that targets cells with a deficiency in their capacity to repair DNA, may fall under this category.



Route of Administration Outlook



On the basis of the Route of Administration, the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is divided into Injectable and Oral. The oral segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market in 2021. Due to the rising number of oral medicinal medicines used to treat patients with Head and neck cancer. It is anticipated that the successful conclusion of the study and subsequent launch will stimulate segment growth. Patients with cancer are also administered oral chemotherapy.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution Channel, the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is classified into Retail and Specialty Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The retail and specialty pharmacies witnessed the highest segment revenue share in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market in 2021. It is because specialty pharmacies offer medications unavailable in conventional pharmacies, such as immunotherapy drugs. Providing these drugs through a specialty pharmacy guarantees their appropriate and secure delivery.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment registered the largest revenue share in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market in 2021. It is due to the government assistance for the expansion of the healthcare sector, attractive reimbursement rules, a high level of illness awareness, and easy access to high-quality healthcare facilities are among the factors that have contributed to the expansion of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, and Clinigen Group PLC.



Strategies Deployed in Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market



Aug-2022: Sanofi came into collaboration with Innovent Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer treatment. Through this collaboration, the company aims to accelerate the development and future commercialization of oncology medicines as well as strengthen its presence in oncology in China.



Jul-2022: AstraZeneca completed the acquisition of TeneoTwo, comprising obtaining the rights to TNB-486, a BiTE currently in Phase I for R/R B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. With this acquisition, the company broadened its hematology portfolio.



Feb-2022: Sanofi took over Amunix Pharmaceuticals, an immuno-oncology company. Through this acquisition, the company gets access to Amunix XPAC technology, Pro-XTEN, and XPAT which complement the company’s existing R&D platform that further helps in accelerating and expanding innovative oncology medicines. Through this acquisition, Sanofi enhances its immuno-oncology portfolio by adding Amunix’s promising pipeline.



Mar-2021: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited came into an agreement to acquire Maverick Therapeutics, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company developing conditionally active bispecific T-cell targeted immunotherapies. With this acquisition, the company would expand its Immuno-Oncology Portfolio with Maverick’s Conditionally Active Bispecific T-cell Engagers COBRA Platform, which is designed to Target Solid Tumors.



Nov-2020: Merck (MSD) came into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of VelosBio, a portfolio company of Pappas Capital. Through this acquisition, Merck will strengthen its oncology pipeline with the addition of VLS-101, VelosBio’s lead investigational candidate.



Sep-2020: Takeda Pharmaceutical opened a new R&D headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The new facility focuses on enhancing the development and end-to-end research capabilities of the company to develop cell therapies with the potential to expand into other therapeutic areas.



Aug-2020: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries joined hands with Alvotech, a combined biopharmaceutical company. Through this collaboration, Alvotech would allow Teva to access its technical expertise in working with the FDA to bring products to the U.S. market while enlarging its growing biosimilar offering and utilizing its unique cross-functional expertise throughout both generic and specialty medicines.



Oct-2018: AstraZeneca and MedImmune, the research and development division expanded its existing collaboration with Innate Pharma (Innate), a biotech company, that focuses on clinical-stage oncology. Through this collaboration, both companies are looking forward to innovate new medicines which accelerate their oncology portfolio.



Feb-2018: Bristol-Myers Squibb teamed up with Nektar Therapeutics, the global biopharmaceutical company. Through this collaboration, the companies would jointly create and market NKTR-214 in integration with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo and Opdivo plus Yervoy in more than 20 presentations across 9 tumor types, along with potential mixtures with other anti-cancer representatives from either of the individual businesses and/or third parties.



