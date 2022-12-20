The Global Fertility Supplements Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fertility Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Ingredient, By End-Use, By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374128/?utm_source=GNW

They come in the form of capsules, softgels, pills, or liquids. Vitamins, amino acids, herbs, minerals, antioxidants, biomolecules, whole foods, and other nutrients can be found in fertility supplements.



These supplements are the primary course of action for any individual intending to cure their infertility. A disorder of the female or male reproductive system known as infertility is characterized by the inability to conceive after twelve months or more of frequent, unprotected sexual activity. Millions of individuals around the world who are of reproductive age struggle with infertility, which also has an effect on their communities and families.



Preference for over-the-counter (OTC) reproductive supplement products is increasing as consumers become more aware of the nutritional benefits and health benefits of using dietary supplements. Because of self-medication, cost-effectiveness, and the simplicity of direct purchase, it is also projected that the consumption of fertility supplements would rise throughout the course of the forecast period.



Anyone can start to care for their fertility by eating a fertility-friendly diet, quitting smoking, consuming less alcohol, and exercising in a fertility-friendly manner. However, fertility-specific supplements may fill in nutritional gaps and supply other nutrients that are challenging to obtain through food alone.



Drugs may sometimes occasionally be used to boost egg production. More eggs increase the likelihood of fertilization. A woman typically produces one egg per menstrual cycle. Having more eggs increases the likelihood that the sperm will discover an egg to fertilize. Men can use drugs as well. Drugs can be used to assist boost motility and sperm count, when the sperm count is insufficient or when sperm are sluggish.



According to the article "Potential Role of Zinc in the COVID-19 Disease Process and its Probable Impact on Reproduction," it was found that zinc supplements could restrict or minimize harm to sperm and egg cells caused by the body’s immune reaction to the coronavirus by boosting immunity. Additionally, in 2021, researchers at the Wayne State University School of Medicine mentioned that people who were trying to get pregnant during the pandemic may have a chance to improve their immunity against the virus, and they may also be able to avoid mitochondrial dysfunction in young sperm and egg cells. These kinds of studies have contributed to a rise in the consumption of fertility supplements throughout the pandemic, which has been beneficial to the fertility supplements market as a whole.



Rising Number Of Infertility Cases Due To Various Reasons



A significant contributor to the expansion of infertility is the general upward trend in birthrates, which may be traced to rising rates of usage of stimulants like caffeine and nicotine as well as alcoholic beverages. It is anticipated that this will be driven by the lowering fertility rates in the number of smokers, in conjunction with the growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages and caffeine. The overall development along with product demand has been supported by factors like an increasing elderly population, the rising costs of human services, an altering approach to life, clinical revelations, and misconceptions about the large costs of fertility supplements.



Increasing Number Of STDs Across The Globe



It is known that sexual intercourse can spread more than 30 distinct types of bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Certain sexually transmitted infections can also be passed on from mother to kid through the process of pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding. The most common sexually transmitted infections are linked to eight different bacteria. There is currently treatment available for four of these infections, including syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichomoniasis.



Stringent Government Rules Regarding The Birth-Rates



Nearly three-quarters of all governments had fertility-related policies wherein they hoped to reduce the number of fertility rates. Among these, 69 countries had plans to reduce fertility, 55 to increase fertility, and 19 to maintain existing fertility levels. 54 administrations in all lacked a formal conception policy. Governments had implemented one or more measures directed at raising the age of union formation or marriage, increasing the age of the mother at the moment of her first birth. Certain policies also aim at lengthening the time between subsequent births for the vast majority with high levels of reproduction.



Ingredients Outlook



Based on the ingredients, the fertility supplements market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic/blend of natural & synthetic. The synthetic/blend of natural & synthetic segment procured the highest revenue share in the fertility supplements market in 2021. The key synthetic compounds that have considerably contributed to overall expansion as a result of increased demand and simple availability include selenium, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin B6, folic acid, CoQ1, and myo-inositol.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the fertility supplements market is categorized into capsules, tablets, soft gels, powder, and liquids. The tablet segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the fertility supplements market in 2021. The digestion and breakdown of tablets are facilitated by the inclusion of excipients in high-quality dietary supplements. Absorption is impacted by a variety of elements, including efficacy and purity, in addition to the natural coating’s ability to enhance dissolution.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the fertility supplements market is segmented into men and women. The men’s segment acquired a significant revenue share in the fertility supplements market in 2021. Hypogonadism, factors related to the immune system, varicoceles, and systemic diseases, factors related to sexual behavior, undescended testicles, and male genital infections are some of the most common reasons for male infertility. Around twenty percent of all cases of infertility may be traced back to the man as the sole cause, and another thirty to forty percent have the man as a contributing factor.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the fertility supplements market is fragmented into OTC and prescribed. The over-the-counter segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the fertility supplements market in 2021. Companies are placing a primary emphasis on the incorporation of FDA-regulated chemicals that have been subjected to a significant amount of clinical trials or research. Self-medication for the therapy of fertility concerns is emerging as one of the most prominent trends in the over-the-counter (OTC) sector.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the fertility supplements market in analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the largest revenue share in the fertility supplements market in 2021. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many women aged 15 to 49 in the US had deficient fertility, and a significant percentage of married women were observed to be infertile. This increased the demand for products in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fairhaven Health, Coast Science LLC, LENUS Pharma GesmbH, CellOxess LLC, Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH, Exeltis USA, Inc. (Grupo INSUD), Yad-Tech, Bionova Lifesciences (Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.), Vitabiotics Ltd., and TTK Healthcare Limited.



