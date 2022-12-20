The Global Enameled Cookware Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enameled Cookware Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374124/?utm_source=GNW

The enamel used to coat metal objects is classified as vitreous enamel. Metals with varying degrees of reactivity are protected from scarring and searing by meals. Enamel is smooth, strong, and robust, creating a solid barrier that ensures the safety and longevity of the equipment.



The enamel coating is produced by firing glass powder at extremely high temperatures to create a viscous fluid, which is then applied to a metal surface and allowed to cool to form a smooth, hard protective layer. Enamel technology has existed for centuries and with the evolution of chemistry and technology, enamel cookware has made a greater effect on cooks and chefs around the world.



Enamel is a vibrant material in terms of coloration. Initially, blue enamelware was the most prevalent color, but in recent times, green, yellow, white, red, and orange enamelware has emerged, depending on the enamel type and chemical properties used. The impact of various colors of enamel cookware lends vibrancy to any house or kitchen. Interestingly, multicolored enamel cookware can also be found nowadays.



Their aesthetic value enhances any kitchen and the whole culinary experience. On pans and pots, it can be employed safely without the risk of food reactions. Even with acidic foods, high-quality enamel cookware has been utilized successfully without reacting or mixing with food components. This attribute renders it the safer option for cooks who prioritize their health. This cookware’s durability also ensures that the food’s flavor is not affected.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a radical shift in people’s perceptions of health and the kitchen setting. Working from home, making purchases on online marketplaces, and having extra spending money available since they don’t have to pay for travel or outdoor recreation expenses are a few important variables the business has been seeing. Cookware manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend and providing customers with culinary advice and recipes as more consumers spend additional time in the kitchen and prepare unique cuisine. As a result, COVID-19 had a favorable impact on the enameled cookware market, especially post-pandemic.



Market Growth Factor



Easy handling and high versatility of enameled cookware



As people are increasingly concerned with their health, today’s generation needs cooking equipment that uses less oil. Cookware made of enamel is coated to use less heat and oil up more rapidly. Additionally, cleaning the surface requires less time and effort. The consumption of enamel kitchenware is anticipated to rise as a result. Urban residents consider kitchenware as a style accessory and prefer non-stick cookware over conventional cookware because it is more upscale.



Advancement in the capabilities of enamel coating



Cast-iron cookware with porcelain enamel is among the hardest, most durable, most adaptable forms of kitchenware. In order to create porcelain enamel for cookware, titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a key component. In addition to giving the enamel its distinctive appearance, titanium dioxide also provides heat absorption, acid resistance, and antibacterial properties. A thin enamel coating when put on a metal product increases its density, shine, toughness, and aesthetic appeal.



Market Restraining Factor



Heavy weight of utensils and dangers of thermal shock



Enameled cast iron cookware is one of the heaviest cookware that is available currently. It becomes important to consider the strength and mobility while handling this cookware. A typical cast iron skillet can weigh between 4 and 12 pounds. The average weight of a 12-inch skillet is around 8 pounds, while a 10-inch skillet is about 5 pounds. And these values of weight are without the weight of liquids and food. Minor mishandling while carrying this heavy cookware can result in major accidents.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the enameled cookware market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The residential segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the enameled cookware market in 2021. The market is being driven primarily by the increase in new residential buildings and the rise of nuclear families. The increasing rate of urbanization in many developing countries is also increasing the demand for versatile and trendy cookware.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the enameled cookware market is segmented into offline and online. The online segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the enameled cookware market in 2021. In order to take advantage of value-added services like discounts, cash on delivery, return policies, and after-sales care, consumers prefer to buy cookware through online sites and official websites. Many key manufacturers have also ventured into online sales as a method to cater to the growing international demand, especially in countries where they don’t have an outlet.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the enameled cookware market is categorized into pots, pans, ovens, bakery tray, and others. The pans segment garnered the highest revenue share in the enameled cookware market in 2021. Skillet, frying pans, or pans are flat-bottomed utensils that are highly versatile. These are available in many sizes but the ones that are most used are typically 20 to 30 cm. Cooking techniques like sauteing, searing, reducing, or frying that employ high heat to achieve browning are done in pans.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the enameled cookware market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment procured the largest revenue share in the enameled cookware market in 2021. Over the course of the forecast period, there will likely be a significant need for cookware items due to the residential sector’s ongoing expansion, the rise in home renovation and remodeling projects, and increased disposable income. Customers in the region are most likely to buy expensive cookware that matches with their kitchen design.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Newell Brands, Inc. (Calphalon), Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Camp Chef (Vista Outdoor Inc.), Le Creuset France SAS, Lodge Manufacturing Company, Tramontina, Cuisinart (Conair Corporation) and Country Door



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Product



• Pans



• Pots



• Ovens



• Bakery Tray



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Newell Brands, Inc. (Calphalon)



• Williams-Sonoma, Inc.



• Camp Chef (Vista Outdoor Inc.)



• Le Creuset France SAS



• Lodge Manufacturing Company



• Tramontina



• Cuisinart (Conair Corporation)



• Country Door



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________