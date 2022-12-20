Plant-based Head Lice Treatment Formulations is the New Trend, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Fact.MR’s latest released report on head lice treatment formulations, the global market is anticipated to be worth US$ 424.9 million in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.



Constantly increasing demand for natural hair care products has pushed manufacturers to introduce plant-based formulations into the lice treatment market. The side effects of chemical-based formulations are further driving the demand for plant-based products for head lice treatment. In alignment with the shifting demand, several head lice treatment formulation manufacturers have been improving their portfolios and investing in research and development for quality-driven plant-based products.

Upshots from Market Study

By primary formulation ingredient, permethrin is expected to see high demand through 2033.

By product type, prewash solutions are account for a market share of around 40%.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the head lice treatment formulation market and will see high demand over the forecast years.

Production improvisation and innovations in head lice treatment formulations can create lucrative short- to mid-term returns in the market.

Technological advancements that overcome the reemergence of lice post -treatment are expected to boost market expansion.

By purchase type, OTC accounted for a market share of around 70% in 2022.

“Consumers’ demand for non-toxic alternatives will maintain the growth trajectory of the head lice treatment formulations market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Head Lice Treatment Formulations Industry Research

By Product Type :

Prewash Solutions

Shampoo

Conditioners

Hair Oil

Oral Drugs



By Ingredient Type :

Permethrin

Ivermectin

Pyrethrins Combined With Piperonyl Butoxide

Benzyl Alcohol Lotion

Melathion

Spinosad

Lindane

Dimethicone

Enzymes

Plant-based Ingredients

By Purchase Type :

OTC

Prescribed

By End User :

Infants & Kids

Adults

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Market Improvements and Expansion

Major players operating in the head lice treatment formulation markets are Lice Lifters, Terpene Tech, Licefree, Marico, and ParaPro. Investments in plant-based and enzyme-based head lice treatment formulations can considerably benefit manufacturers for a long-term period. Fact.MR suggests that companies can add Spinosad-based formulations to their portfolios to overcome the challenges concerning the use of permethrin that causes mutations in head lice.

Key players are manufacturing products according to consumer requirements with the help of innovations in their product portfolios.

For instance, a key manufacturer, Nix, offers a quality comb with laser technology, which helps remove nits and lice without the application of any formulation on the head. With such innovations taking place, consumers who are suffering from head lice are shifting to the use of safe and free from chemical treatments.

Key Companies Profiled:

Lice Lifters

Terpene Tech

Licefree

Marico

ParaPro



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the head lice treatment formulations market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (prewash solutions, shampoo, conditioners, hair oil, oral drugs), ingredient type (permethrin, ivermectin, pyrethrins combined with piperonyl butoxide, benzyl alcohol lotion, melathion, spinosad, lindane, dimethicone), end user (infants, kids & adults), and purchase type (OTC, prescribed), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

