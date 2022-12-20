The Global Demand Planning Solutions Market size is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Demand Planning Solutions Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374113/?utm_source=GNW

With the help of demand planning solutions, organizations can maintain the proper quantity and re-stock the inventory when required.



Predictive analysis is a very crucial element that is utilized in supply chain management solutions. Moreover, these tools combine machine learning to improve forecasts by reviewing previous old information data. Organization use demand planning tools to manage and handle their future inventories and production.



With the help of this solution, the organization serves its consumers by predicting long-term requirements. Demand planning systems commonly use predictive analysis in their supply chain management strategies. However, businesses aim to reduce production and delays in delivery as well as handle all the inventory surpluses, which propels the demand for these solutions has increased constantly.



Moreover, the cost and the promotional analysis solution leverage machine learning algorithms and price flexibility, exemplary for developing promotion-based forecasts. Promotion and pricing analysis will help the organization by providing a logical strategy to enhance and develop the cost of their products and precisely forecast the revenue.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak naturally had a promising impact on the targeted industry. To effectively anticipate the post-COVID-19 requirements, most companies are executing new planning processes. As a result, various companies have witnessed considerable growth in utilizing demand forecasting tools. The organizations’ main preferences are revamping demand programs, maintaining and improving forecasts, re-optimizing the supply chain, indicating the need for new products, and developing robust business processes. In addition, to provide complete rescue from COVID-19, firms must anticipate and sufficiently understand their supply networks. As a result, companies from diverse industries leverage these solutions, driving the market’s growth.



Market Growth Factors



Demand For Demand Planning Solutions To Reduce Production And Slow Delivery



Demand planning solutions have become one of the crucial components of the supply chain management, due to technological advancement through which many people across the world are leveraging the services. With the help of forecasting the companies can address needs based on the industry’s trends, developing market landscape, as well as the delivery of the products that tend to propel the growth of the demand planning solution. Additionally, a more significant number of companies constantly aim to decrease production and delivery postponed along with the administration of the stock surpluses.



Increasing The Emphasis On Enhancing Efficiency Throughout The Supply Chain To Boost Adoption



Various demand planning solutions have merged the market due to the predictive analysis landscape’s consistent outcomes over the past few years. Furthermore, demand planning solutions are expanding as more businesses in various industrial sectors emphasize efficiency, synchronization, cost reduction, and forecasting. In addition, demand planning tools are essential for enriching communication and enabling data flow throughout the supply chain.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack Of Scalability And Scenario Analysis



A spreadsheet can’t track down the growth of a business if overgrowing. To reconstruct demand planning and forecasting standards manually every time a fundamental concept changes, consumers would mandate much time, tolerance, and severe access constraints, including a sharp growth in sales orders. Although establishing a rapid-growing business ecosystem requires focus, and time on analysis, avoiding manual upkeep of the demand forecasting model.



Component Outlook



Based on the Component, the Demand Planning Solutions Market is segmented into solutions and Services. The solution segment acquired the highest revenue share in the demand planning solutions market in 2021. It is because demand sensing is a forecasting approach that utilizes real-time data capture and artificial intelligence to estimate demands required on the actual existence of the supply chain.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on the Deployment Type, the Demand Planning Solutions Market is bifurcated into On-premises and Cloud-based. The cloud segment registered a prominent revenue share in the demand planning solutions market in 2021. It is due to the growing adoption of the internet and the cloud-based system delivery application that expanded the abilities of on-premise systems. Moreover, flexibility and speed are the most crucial component of any planning system. The cloud-based solution is expected to be more economical than other systems.



Organization size Outlook



On the basis of Organization size, the Demand Planning Solutions Market is classified into Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. The large enterprise segment acquired the largest revenue share in the demand planning solutions market in 2021. It is because most large enterprise utilizes on-premise software to protect data and enhance operational productivity. Demand planning produces a large amount, along with revenue growth, which increases the adoption of demand planning software.







Vertical Outlook



By Vertical, the Demand Planning Solutions Market is fragmented into categorized into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, and Others. The healthcare & life sciences segment recorded a considerable revenue share in the demand planning solutions market in 2021. It is because the healthcare authorities in the healthcare supply chain will require parties to comprehend how healthcare systems are beginning to adopt cutting-edge techniques in commercial demand planning to enhance the efficiency of their supply chains.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Demand Planning Solutions Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region garnered the largest revenue share in the demand planning solution market in 2021. It is due to the availability of the massive tech companies providing organization demand planning solutions, such as Blue Ridge Solutions, IBM, and Demantra, linked with the well-known and various solution adaptors that are propelling the market’s growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE are the forerunners in the Demand Planning Solutions Market. Companies such as RELEX Oy, NETSTOCK Operations limited, Kinaxis, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Demand Planning Solutions Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, American Software, Inc. (Logility, Inc.), SAP SE, Kinaxis, Inc., Aspire Systems Pvt. Ltd., Blue Ridge Solutions, Inc., RELEX Oy, and NETSTOCK Operations limited.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Demand Planning Solutions Market



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Kinaxis, Inc. completed the acquisition of MPO, a European company offering a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi-party orchestration of inventory, transport, and orders. Through this acquisition, Kinaxis offers end-to-end supply chain concurrency, visibility, and knowledge across suppliers and customers, a multi-enterprise business network.



Jun-2022: Logility, Inc., a subsidiary of American Software, Inc., took over Starboard Solutions Corp., a provider of supply chain network design software based in Michigan. Through this acquisition, the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform combines Starboard’s capabilities and offers risk mitigation improvements, source new suppliers and alternate vendor scenarios adaptation, decreases emissions and understands the market scope, calculates tariffs and taxes at each node, and determine overall landed costs.



May-2022: RELEX Oy acquired Formulate, a Swedish retail planning solution, analytics, and promotion planning company. Under this acquisition, RELEX strengthens its supply chain and retail platform as well as empowers Formulate software to extend its global customer base.



May-2022: RELEX Oy completed the acquisition of Athena Retail, a retail optimization software provider based in Italy. Through this acquisition, RELEX offers space planning solutions for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers.



Jan-2022: SAP SE took over Taulia, a working capital management solutions provider. Through this acquisition, SAP’s broad CFO solution portfolio combines the deep working capital management solution of Taulia for becoming the leader in working capital management.



Dec-2021: NETSTOCK Operations Limited completed the acquisition of Demand Works, an operations and sales planning solution provider for medium-sized manufacturers and distributors. Following the acquisition, the former company utilizes the latter company’s abilities to expand its solution for SMBs. Moreover, the company is using Demand Works global delivery and sales potentials for expanding its reach in Australia, Western Europe, and other parts.



Jul-2020: Kinaxis, Inc. completed the acquisition of Rubikloud, a provider of AI solutions which decision-making in the retail, automate supply chain prescriptive analytics, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. This acquisition reinforces Kinaxis’s CPG customers and prospects with Rubikloud’s advanced AI-based demand forecasting potential. Additionally, this allows the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform to use AI and machine learning capabilities and take the first step into the enterprise retail industry.



Jun-2020: Aspire Systems Pvt. Ltd. acquired RapidValue Solutions, a digital product engineering solution and service provider. Through this acquisition, Aspire to strengthen its Digital Engineering capabilities and ISVs to fasten its initiatives for digital transformation.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Logility, Inc., a subsidiary of American Software, Inc. partnered with Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company. Under this partnership, Logility with Wipro’s supply chain business transformation experience would offer a combination that offers value and results to their clients.



May-2022: RELEX Oy partnered with Stokke, a manufacturer, and distributor of children’s equipment, products, and accessories. This partnership aims to strengthen Stokke’s business by offering them an end-to-end Sales &Operation Planning solution.



Feb-2022: RELEX Oy signed a partnership with PredictHQ, a demand intelligence platform provider. Through this partnership, RELEX’s customers can access robust and best event-driven demand intelligence. Additionally, the former company would provide better insight and forecast through integrating a machine learning-based demand forecasting engine and customers’ data.



Feb-2022: Kinaxis, Inc. partnered with Cardinal Health, a US-based healthcare service company. Under this partnership, Kinaxis enhance Cardinal Health’s medical supply chain through end-to-end network visibility and transparency and concurrent planning separating pandemic and seasonal planning. Moreover, Kinaxis balances demand and supply and imitate product supply scenarios to create solutions for customers while accounting for capacity safeguards.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



o Demand Planning & Optimization



o Demand Sensing & Forecasting



o Pricing & Promotion Analysis



o Others



• Services



By Deployment Mode



• On-premises



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



By Vertical



• BFSI



• IT & Telecom



• Retail & E-commerce



• Automotive



• Food & Beverages



• Manufacturing



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• American Software, Inc. (Logility, Inc.)



• SAP SE



• Kinaxis, Inc.



• Aspire Systems Pvt. Ltd.



• Blue Ridge Solutions, Inc.



• RELEX Oy



• NETSTOCK Operations limited



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

