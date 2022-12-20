IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – November 2022

English French

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2022.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.870 trillion at the end of November 2022. Assets increased by $74.1 billion or 4.1% compared to October 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $8.7 billion in November 2022.

ETF assets totalled $317.8 billion at the end of November 2022. Assets increased by $17.2 billion or 5.7% compared to October 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.2 billion in November 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2022 Oct. 2022 Nov. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (5,066) (5,660) 4,402 (25,030) 61,718 Equity (3,014) (1,967) 2,523 (5,400) 36,640 Bond (1,104) (1,662) 655 (11,536) 15,806 Specialty (17) (2) 418 1,196 5,595 Total Long-term Funds (9,201) (9,291) 7,998 (40,770) 119,759 Total Money Market Funds 551 1,189 (503) 5,384 (7,600) Total (8,650) (8,102) 7,495 (35,387) 112,159

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2022 Oct. 2022 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 909.6 876.5 1,002.3 1,024.9 Equity 679.4 643.8 728.2 747.6 Bond 226.3 221.9 260.9 261.4 Specialty 22.4 22.0 21.5 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,837.6 1,764.1 2,012.9 2,056.1 Total Money Market Funds 32.7 32.0 26.2 26.4 Total 1,870.3 1,796.2 2,039.1 2,082.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2022 Oct. 2022 Nov. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 22 35 265 1,509 3,688 Equity 1,524 894 3,943 12,031 31,198 Bond 1,343 746 146 5,777 11,150 Specialty 216 178 862 1,472 7,993 Total Long-term Funds 3,105 1,853 5,216 20,790 54,030 Total Money Market Funds 1,088 1,501 (96) 7,625 -957 Total 4,193 3,354 5,121 28,415 53,072

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2022 Oct. 2022 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.4 11.8 11.7 12.1 Equity 202.9 190.4 215.6 225.2 Bond 77.8 74.9 87.8 89.6 Specialty 10.6 10.5 14.6 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 303.7 287.6 329.6 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 14.1 12.9 6.3 6.6 Total 317.8 300.5 335.9 347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

