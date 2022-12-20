The Global Game Engines Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Game Engines Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Component, By Platform, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374133/?utm_source=GNW

The development software can also be referred to as the game engine, which uses this platform, and provides several features and tools for developing games.



Developers create games for gaming consoles and various other types of computers by using game engines. Physics engine or impact response (or collision detection), rendering engine, also known as the renderer for 3D or 2D graphics, animation, scripting, artificial intelligence, streaming & streaming, memory management, localization support, video support for cinematics, threading, and scene graph.



During the game development process, game engine developers usually save costs by recycling/adapting significant portions of the same game engine to create other games or to help them in game porting to numerous platforms. Game engines give reusable software components in addition to visual development tools.



These solutions are provided in an integrated development setting for the rapid and simplified creation of the games in a data-driven way. Game engine developers usually attempt to identify the needs of the implementer by creating strong software suites, which are made up of various components that a game developer may require to create a game.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The increased media consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic has provided significant revenues for the video gaming and e-sports industry. Furthermore, to escape the frustration and isolation due to the lockdowns, millions of people adopted casual and social gaming trends, which has helped expand the gaming industry. As other economic sectors were heavily affected due to COVID-19, the gaming industry remained immune to it. The game development and releases were unaffected as numerous video gaming developers, publishers, and operators could sustain their operations remotely.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing admiration of games



Playing video games on various platforms like smartphones, consoles, and computers are termed gaming. Online gaming has become more famous and practical to players due to the increasing internet speed in recent years, especially in developing nations. Recently, video games have increased both as an industry and a hobby. The size of the video game industry can be assessed from the fact that the music and movie industries combined can’t surpass the gaming industry in terms of revenue.



Development and rise in e-sports players



The growth in the e-sports industry has been significant in recent years, both in terms of profits and spectators. The revenue of the market is directly dependent on the viewership. With the increasing audience for e-games, many major companies are starting to invest in significant numbers in the e-games to publicize their brands which have significantly contributed to the revenue for the industry. Although some events saw rescheduling during the lockdowns, everything is getting back on track in recent times.



Market Restraining Factors



The developing process can be quite hard



A video game is created through a process known as video game development. The developer responsible for creating the game is called the developer, who can range from a single individual to an entire international team across various nations. The publisher generally capitalizes on traditional commercial console and PC game development. The outcome of a single game can take years to complete, whereas indie games usually take less time and funding to complete and can be developed by small developers and individuals.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Game Engines Market is divided into 3D Game Engines, 2D Game Engines, and Others. The 3D segment procured the largest revenue share in the game engines market in 2021. Due to their use in the display of three-dimensional geometrical data from the engine, which is also majorly used for the calculations and rendering of 2D images. 3D machines are more complex when compared to their 2D counterparts because they have to render 3D models and add 2D textures.



Component Outlook



Based on the Components, the Game Engines Market is segmented into Solution and Services. The services segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the game engines market in 2021. Because a famous game engine’s structure comes with built-in robust features and tools with low or sometimes no subscription fees, many developers prefer them. On the other side, developers of game engines offer their engines as services to attract more users on a royalty or subscription basis. Moreover, game engine services are increasing due to the rising popularity of game streaming and cloud gaming services.



Platform Outlook



By the Platform, the Game Engines Market is classified into Computer, Mobile, Console and Others. The mobile segment garnered the highest revenue share in the game engines market in 2021. Due to the availability of mobile devices and the increasing number of users in rural areas, there is a rise in the number of users on the platform. In addition, on the mobile platform, the trend for free-to-play games is increasing due to the ease of downloading and availability of affordable internet. This trend is driving the demand for game engines as they can be used to add advertisement support by developers to generate revenue.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Game Engine Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured the largest revenue share in the game engines market in 2021. Due to the emergence of Asia Pacific as a robust market for cloud-based and mobile gaming. It is also due to the rising mobile gaming witnessed across India, China, and Japan. Providers for Game engine services can see a growth in the consumer demand for cost effective options and innovations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Epic Games, Inc., Unity Software, Inc., Cocos, Marmalade Game Studio Limited, CRYTEK GmbH, The Game Creators Ltd., Buildbox (AppOnboard, Inc.), Clickteam LLC, Stencyl, LLC and GameSalad, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Game Engines Market



Aug-2022: Unity Software, Inc. came into partnership with Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing platform operated by Microsoft Corporation. Through this partnership, Unity unlocked capabilities and tools for a much bigger user base through the Azure cloud network for more reliable, better, and advanced computing use.



Aug-2022: Unreal Engine, a game engine of Epic Games, Inc. collaborated with CD Projekt SA for the development of the popular The Witcher series. With this collaboration, Epic Games aims to improve and further develop the engine while adapting to the open-world game’s requirements.



Jul-2022: Cocos made enhancements to their game engine by launching Cocos Creator. This game engine added the ability to develop games for Nintendo Switch. This expansion enhanced developers’ capabilities to create more Nintendo-related products and share them worldwide.



Apr-2022: Epic Games, Inc. unveiled their Unreal Engine 5, bringing workflows and technological capabilities to creators. This product delivers a realistic as well as an interactive experience for generating open-world games through Lumen and Nanite technology.



Jul-2021: Epic Games, Inc. took over Sketchfab, a New York-based 3D modeling platform based on WebGL and WebXR technologies. With this acquisition, Epic Games would develop a creator ecosystem and more accessible 3D, AR, and VR content available for open interconnected Metaverse.



Jun-2021: Unity Software, Inc. entered into a partnership with Google LLC. Under this partnership, Chrome OS would integrate into the android developer environment along with keyboard and mouse inputs to be added to the chrome extension for a better gaming experience on laptops and desktops.



Mar-2020: Epic Games, Inc. entered into a partnership with gen DESIGN (The Last Guardian), Playdead (Inside, Limbo), and Remedy Entertainment (Control). Under this partnership, Epic Games aims to strengthen services and project funding with the talented and innovative gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead studios.



Jul-2019: AppOnboard, Inc. announced a partnership with Rogue Games, a game company providing games for mobile, console, and PC. With this partnership, AppOnboard aimed to offer Rogue Games with interactive demos and advertisements.



Jan-2019: Epic Games, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire 3Lateral, a content creation, and digital humans’ technology developing company. Through this acquisition, Epic Games aims to strengthen Unreal Engine’s state-of-the-art virtual creatures and humans.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• 3D Game Engines



• 2D Game Engines



• Others



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Platform



• Mobile



• Console



• Computer



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Epic Games, Inc.



• Unity Software, Inc.



• Cocos



• Marmalade Game Studio Limited



• CRYTEK GmbH



• The Game Creators Ltd.



• Buildbox (AppOnboard, Inc.)



• Clickteam LLC



• Stencyl, LLC



• GameSalad, Inc.



