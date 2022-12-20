FlightOps’ Shay Levy wins 2022 CEO of the Year Award

Herzliya, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlightOps Co-Founder and CEO Shay Levy has been selected as the Drone Talks Aerial Cities 2022 CEO of the Year in the startup category. Levy is recognized for his work transforming the autonomous air mobility industry through the FlightOps operating system.

FlightOps Ltd., which developed a flight automation as infrastructure that enables scalability, formed several partnerships over the past year with some of the biggest drone operations and technology companies. The FlightOps technology was implemented into several projects that led to groundbreaking achievements, including the world’s largest commercial drone delivery project, the world’s first medical lab test delivery via drone and the first beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) approval in North America.

Levy says, “It’s a great honor for us, and I say us, because it is truly a team effort. My entire team, as well as all my partners and customers, contributed to this achievement. In 2022, we’ve seen the drone industry shift toward BVLOS capability and scalability, and that’s exactly what we provide.”

FlightOps, provides scalable flight automation as infrastructure software that enables fully automated BVLOS air mobility. The FlightOps operating system works by installing software onto a drone of any type, which converts the drone into an autonomous robot.

With FlightOps technology, drone pilot knowledge is digitally transformed into algorithms and artificial intelligence, replacing human pilots, and enabling massive growth in simultaneous missions. By using the FlightOps OS, costs can be reduced, and complex operations can be performed at longer distances while maintaining high levels of safety and regulatory compliance.

In June, FlightOps signed a significant agreement with drone operator DroneUp, which provides last-mile drone delivery solutions for Walmart. The announced plans of the delivery project called for 34 Walmart drone delivery sites by the end of 2022, with the potential to reach four million American households across six states.

In July, FlightOps utilized its software to control drones that safely sent medical laboratory tests between two Israeli hospitals while maintaining the quality of the samples.

The following month, Volatus Aerospace utilized the FlightOps technology to become the first company in Canada to receive a BVLOS Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC), which allows drone operations without a visual observer. The certificate led to the Volutus CEO stating, “Commercialization begins now.”

In October, using FlightOps technology, the Israel Police for the first time deployed autonomous drones BVLOS day and night for command, surveillance and intelligence missions as a first responder to incidents throughout the city of Modi’in.

Drone Talks is an online platform to educate and spread ideas in the drone ecosystem. Drone Talks’ premier event is Aerial Cities, an invitation-only conference that connects advanced air mobility and drone industry leaders with civil aviation authorities, city officials and drone decision-makers.

To learn more about Drone Talks, visit dronetalks.online. For more information about FlightOps, visit www.flightops.io.

About FlightOps

FlightOps provides a fast and safe way for businesses to integrate autonomous flight capabilities. By digitally transforming high-end pilot knowledge, FlightOps Flight Automation As An Infrastructure software allows UAV service providers to dramatically scale the profitability and safety of operations. Based in Herzliya, Israel, FlightOps’ cloud-based software allows drone and air mobility service providers to scale up their operations both in range and number of missions with increased safety and reduced operating costs. For more information, call 214-427-0813 or email info@flightops.io.

