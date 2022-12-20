Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, LLC Hires Financial Advisor Doug Igel

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, LLC (BGWA), a national investment advisory firm based in Irvine, CA, welcomes well-established Financial Advisor Doug Igel to focus on the firm’s most prominent, complex corporate client relationships and add a level of sophistication to the firm’s consulting capabilities.



Doug brings over 20 years of corporate retirement plan consulting experience, specifically in the Southern California region. In previous roles, Doug was responsible for the development of retirement divisions under a national company, which entailed building service teams, identifying processes, and onboarding new clients.

“BGWA and its long-standing management have created a trusting and top-notch brand within the retirement industry. They truly value their people, and in turn, their people take a caring approach with all of their clients. I enjoy the consultative nature of working with clients, and most importantly, I like making a difference in the lives of the participants in the plans that we oversee. Every day and every client is different and brings a new challenge,” says Doug.

Doug’s core responsibilities at BGWA are a hybrid role where he will service existing clients and bring on new clients. He will share knowledge with the team to further develop internal talent and help improve the financial wellness of all participants BGWA supports.

“I've had the pleasure of knowing Doug for 15 years and am excited about the high level of industry experience and expertise he brings. We are excited about this unique hybrid role, where he will focus on bringing new opportunities to the firm and consulting with some of our largest complicated client relationships. Doug’s a great culture fit and a thought leader in the industry—I know he's going to do great things here,” says Managing Partner Darin Gibson.

